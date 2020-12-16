Hello, Teton County, my name is Karen Forseth and I am excited to introduce myself as the new MSU Extension agriculture agent here in Teton County.
While I am not new to the county or agriculture, I am new to being an Extension agent. I would like to share one of the many services that Extension offers the residents and ag producers of Teton County.
With winter coming on, livestock producers’ thoughts turn to the all-important chore of feeding. Knowing the feed values of one’s forage is essential to the well-being of the herd and the coming calf crop. The first step to knowing those feed values is collecting samples of forage to be sent for analysis.
MSU Extension has published a MontGuide entitled, “Collecting a Forage or Feed Sample for Analysis.” The publication explains the importance of getting an accurate representation of the forage for analysis. This includes where in the stack or pasture/field to take samples. The equipment used for sampling is also discussed, such as a hay probe.
Did you know you can borrow a hay probe from the Extension office at no charge? You can! You can find us in the north end of the basement in the Teton County Courthouse in Choteau. Our schedules can vary, so call ahead at 466-2491 to be certain someone will be available to assist you.
The guide offers sampling information for large round bales, square bales, standing forage and even the many forms of silage. It goes on to explain how the samples should be handled to minimize the chances for mold formation or spoilage. From there, the sample is sent to a certified testing laboratory. The Extension office can help you with that, too. Teton County Extension uses the services of a testing lab and will package and send your samples to the lab. We only bill the producer for the amount that the lab charges.
If you are interested in accessing the MontGuide, borrowing the hay probe or sending a forage sample in for testing, please contact me at the Extension Office at 466-2491 or by email at karen.forseth1@montana.edu.
Be on the lookout for my next article, when I will address the next step in forage analysis, “Forage Analysis Interpretation.” Please contact us if you have other questions or would like more information about the services Extension offers. Wishing you the best in all your agriculture endeavors. Remember, if you eat, you are involved in agriculture.