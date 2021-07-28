The Teton County Commissioners on July 13 met with Choteau, Fairfield and Dutton municipal officials, Greenfields Irrigation District and of the Power Water and Sewer District to discuss the process they will use to distribute $865,000 of federal corononavirus assistance funds that can only be used for water and sewer infrastructure projects.
Commission Chairman Joe Dellwo said the county has received $865,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act — one of three pots of ARPA funds the county has received. The county will distribute these funds to city and district water and sewer projects since Teton County government does not have any water and sewer infrastructure of its own.
Representatives of the cities and districts said they hope to obtain a share of the county funding to provide matching funds for other grant funding they are seeking. Choteau, Fairfield, Dutton, GID and the Power Water and Sewer District all submitted applications on July 15 to the state for additional ARPA funding that the state is awarding through a competitive grant process.
On July 21, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced that 320 applications were submitted in the first round of the ARPA water and sewer grants. The applicants are seeking $919.7 million in funding while the state has only $906 million available in its State Fiscal Recovery Funds.
The state said entities submitting grant applications included 98 cities, 66 water and sewer districts, 63 towns, 32 state agencies, 25 counties, 16 irrigation districts, seven water-use associations, six consolidated city-county governments, four regional water authorities, two school districts and two conservation districts.
Dellwo said this initial meeting with the cities and districts was to open a dialogue and to sketch out how the process would move forward. He said the commissioners want to make their funding grants “in a fair and transparent way.”
Fairfield, Choteau, Dutton, GID and the Power Water and Sewer District representatives all said they were submitting grant applications to the state by July 15. To go with the grant applications, the commissioners said they would provide each entity a letter stating that each applicant would receive an undetermined as of yet portion of county funding.
Dellwo said after the meeting that neither the Bynum Water and Sewer District nor the Tri-County Water District plans to seek any ARPA funding.
He said the commissioners will schedule another public meeting at which each of the entities will have time to make a presentation on their project and request funding.
It’s highly likely, he said, that the three cities and two districts will ask for more funding than the county has available. In that case, he said, the commissioners will work with all five applicants to come up with a funding allocation plan that there is a consensus is in the best interests of all the parties.
He said that meeting will be scheduled later this summer, after the entities applying for state ARPA competitive grants hear whether they were successful and whether there will be a second round of competitive funding grants later this year or in early 2022.
Grants will be awarded through memorandums of understanding between the county and the applicants with the county attorney reviewing the agreements to ensure that the funding is spent in compliance with federal program requirements. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is developing templates for those agreements.
Dellwo said the commissioners discussed various approaches to awarding the ARPA water and sewer infrastructure funding — such as based on population, for example — but agreed that the most fair way would be to have the entities apply for the funds for specific projects.
Dutton Mayor Susan Fleshman said she did not want to see the money allocated on a per capita basis. “That puts Dutton at a disadvantage,” she said. “Basing it on population would be a bad thing right off the bat.”
The city of Choteau applied for $5.8 million in state ARPA funding to cover half of an $11.6 million water system improvement project. The project includes developing a new additional water source for the city, extending water mains to an estimated 149 homes and nine businesses in the city that are on private wells, replacing 6,000 feet of aging water mains, installing new water meters city wide and applying protective coating on the inside of the city’s water storage tanks.
The town of Fairfield applied for $1,605,500 in state ARPA funding to cover about half of a $3,361,000 water system improvements project that has been in the planning stages for the past year. This is the first phase of a distribution system and water storage improvements project and focuses on the distribution system. The project will replace critical water system infrastructure to improve fire flows in the distribution system, reduce leaks and reduce risks of contamination that could result from a backflow event.
The town of Dutton applied for $606,500 in state ARPA funding to pay for half of a $1,213,000 project to replace 6,000 feet of transmission main between the water supply well and chlorine disinfection vault and the town’s distribution system.
GID applied for state ARPA funding for two infrastructure projects. The first project, the Arnold Coulee Drop Replacement, would cost $6 million and would replace an aging concrete drop structure in the Pishkun Supply Canal with a new one that would incorporate hydropower generation to capture the energy and sales of that energy would provide $275,000 per year in revenue to help fund operational costs and keep rates for the irrigators low. GID applied for $1,928,419 in state ARPA funding for this project.
GID’s second project is the repair of Tunnel No. 3 in the Pishkun Supply Canal. The 1913 tunnel, located 1.25 miles upstream from the Arnold Coulee Drop, is a 2,200-foot long, 11-foot diameter concrete conduit through the mountain adjacent to Tunnel Lake. Earlier this season, a portion of the tunnel collapsed. GID crews put in a temporary fix, but estimate the cost of permanently repairing 200 feet of the tunnel at $1.5 million. The district applied for $500,000 in state ARPA funds for this project.
The Power Water and Sewer District applied for $7,924,700 million in state ARPA funding as part of the finance package for an $11,295,000 water system upgrade, that includes the construction of new groundwater source wells, treatment, a transmission main, and replacement of the district’s existing water service lines and meters. The project is divided into Phase 4A and Phase 4B. Phase 4A of the project will involve field work, including geotechnical data collection and analysis of the conditions and groundwater. A well test and construction report will be completed.
Phase 4B will include design and construction of the pump house, pumps, transmission main, chlorination equipment, and additional treatment as required. The district’s existing water service lines and meters will also be replaced. New service lines, corporate stops, curb stops and meters are expected to be installed at each connection.
The Power Water and Sewer District also applied for competitive ARPA state funding for sewer upgrades for the lift station and lagoon. The amounts of this project and the state funding sought were not available at press time.