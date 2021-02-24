Feb. 16 — 1:02 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 307 N. Main and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 5:02 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:55 a.m., caller contacted Sheriff’s Office regarding an incident that occurred in Fairfield a few years before.
— 2:16 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist at Skyline Lodge in Choteau with the patient refusing transport.
Feb. 17 — 12:26 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 28 First St. S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 8:16 a.m., dispatch notified the Montana Highway Patrol of a two-vehicle accident on County Line Road with no injuries and the roadway not blocked.
— 3:53 p.m., Dutton resident requested the Sheriff’s Office check on the welfare of a minor in Cascade County.
— 8:48 p.m., deputies checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident. The ambulance also responded and transported a patient to BTMC.
Feb. 18 — 11:33 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis in Great Falls to Teton Peak Assisted Living in Choteau.
— 5:33 p.m., deputy and the Choteau ambulance responded to a car accident on First Street N.W. with the patient refusing transport.
— 7:05 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 18 Secondary Highway 408 and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:21 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 15 near Power.
Feb. 19 — 3:05 p.m., deputies checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 4:35 p.m., deputy responded to a freight truck that had slid off U.S. Highway 89 and was in the ditch.
— 7:32 p.m., deputy requested an informational call.
— 7:47 p.m., motorist reported her vehicle being hit while parked in a business parking in Choteau.
— 8:49 p.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy to check on the welfare of her two minor children.
Feb. 20 — 1:11 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 14 Fourth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 9:36 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:13 a.m., dispatch was notified of hay in the middle of the south-bound lane of Interstate 15 causing a traffic concern.
— 3:36 p.m., an alarm company reported a smoke detector going off at Front Range Assisted Living, and upon contacting personnel, all was found to be okay.
— 3:50 p.m., a deputy served an arrest warrant on a man in Fairfield.
Feb. 21 — 2:11 a.m., Choteau ambulance provided a lift assist for a resident at Teton Peak Assisted Living.
— 8:47 a.m., a deputy requested an information call be started on an individual who came in to talk to him.
— 1:31 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles in the ditch off U.S. Highway 89.