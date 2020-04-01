The Teton County Commissioners on Monday voted to hold the June 2 primary election by mail ballot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners Jim Hodgskiss, Joe Dellwo and Dick Snellman authorized county election administrator Paula Jaconetty to conduct the primary election using mailed in ballots rather than poll voting. With no one sure when it will be safe to lift social distancing measures, the governor has given all counties the option to conduct the primary by mail, eliminating the need for voters to congregate at polling sites and for election judges (many of whom are retired people) to increase their risk of exposure to the viral illness.
Jaconetty said she would make sure the vote was submitted to the Secretary of State’s office before the Friday deadline. “Thank you. I want to thank you guys for doing that,” Jaconetty said to the commissioners.
Jaconetty said there are 3,589 active registered voters in the state and 71% of those or 2,617 have already signed up to receive absentee ballots in all elections. Now, the remaining 29% of active registered voters will also receive mail ballots.
All the mail ballots will be mailed from her office on May 8.
Jaconetty said this is the first time the county will hold a primary election by mail.
The commissioners also extended the courthouse/county offices closure until April 10 to align with Gov. Steve Bullock’s latest directive in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners will not meet again until April 16 unless they need to take action on emergency matters.
The action the commissioners took on Monday says that the county will follow the current and all future closure directives from the Governor’s Office. If Bullock extends social distancing and closure orders, the commissioners will not have to vote to approve that at the local level.
In other business related to the coronavirus situation, the commissioners, unanimously approved a new task order from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services to the county Health Department.
The state increased funding for the county through the Public Health Emergency Preparedness program, adding $28,552 for COVID-19 response activities from March 16, 2020, to March 15, 2021. Funding for the grant comes from the Montana Public Health Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Any money not spent must be returned to DPHHS in 2021.
Snellman and the others complimented and thanked the Teton County Health Department, Disaster and Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services along with the rest of the county’s employees for doing their best to provide critical services during this time of uncertainty.
In other action, the commissioners:
•Approved a letter of support for the Teton Cooperative Canal Co.’s application for a grant from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation’s Renewable Resource Grants and Loans program to continue to address upward pressure and leakage at the Eureka Reservoir dam northwest of Choteau.
•Approved applying for the county’s share ($76,315.29) in funding from the state’s Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Account, which holds new gas tax revenue. The money will be used for county road graveling and maintenance.
•Listed their cell phone numbers in case anyone needs to contact them during the courthouse closure: Hodgskiss, 590-1343; Dellwo, 289-0948; and Snellman, 788-1052.