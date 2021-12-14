The American Red Cross will be in Choteau for a community blood drive, Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Choteau Pavilion.
As everyone gathers together to celebrate this season of Christmas, there is a desperate need for blood. The American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels. Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year.
Those factors combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it so important for donors to give blood so the blood is ready and waiting at the hospitals for patients in their time of need. At this drive the Red Cross will be gifting an exclusive long sleeved Red Cross T-shirt to all donors while supplies last.
To reserve your place at the drive, make an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org (sponsor code: Choteau) or call 1-800-733-2767.
High school students who are in good health and 16 years old may give blood with a signed parental consent form. These forms will be available at the registration table the day of the drive. Parents who have a student donor can come to the drive and sign the consent form at their convenience so the form is signed and waiting for their appointment. At the drive you will register, go to a short confidential health history, then on to the donation area to give blood. This process will take approximately an hour.
To save time at the drive, you can start your donation process before leaving home by completing an online pre-donation health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood App on the day of your appointment. You can save up to 15 minutes. To learn more, go to RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. RapidPass will only be good the day of your appointment.
To have the best experience donating blood at the drive, now is the time to prepare your body by staying very hydrated by drinking extra water every day until your donation appointment. Start now by eating more iron-rich meals and snacks. Staying very hydrated and eating the right foods as well as coming to the drive well rested helps you feel the best you can during and after your blood donation.
“Taking time during this busy Christmas season to give the gift of life by sharing your blood, is the perfect gift to give,” said Marilee Stott, Choteau blood drive coordinator. “Thank you Choteau for being there for each other and for being on the team to save lives.”