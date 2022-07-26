Sharing the joy of reading with the patrons along with a sprinkle of humor is what Brett Allen will miss about being the librarian at the Fairfield/Teton Public Library.
After almost 17 years at the helm of the library, Brett marked his final day on June 30. He and his wife, Erica Allen, who worked as the superintendent of Dutton/Brady Public School, are moving to Missoula where Erica will teach at the University of Montana. “I’m excited for our future, but at the same time going to miss the patrons at the libraries and friends we have made throughout Teton County,” Brett said.
“It has just been a pleasure to have been the librarian at Fairfield,” Brett said. “The most important part of my job has been the people, 99% love to read books and the other just came to see,” he joked. “I really don’t know how you could find a better job than discovering books for all ages to enjoy.”
He will truly treasure the relationships he has made with the kids at the library. He jokingly said they are the same ones who remind him how long he has been at the library. “When the kids you once had at story time start bringing their children to story time, I know I have been working at the library for a few years,” he laughed.
Speaking of story time, Brett said it has always been exciting and eye opening but truly a fun adventure with the youngsters. “They are so bright and adventurous to be around,” he added. He ventured a guess he told a million grandma jokes over the years. “The kids remember those jokes and asked me about the next time they visited,” he said with a smile.
There are plenty other indications of how quickly time has flown in the changes and upgrades to the library. “Having computers stations where patrons had to sign up to use it for a limited time wass big for the library at the time,” he said. “Today they just jump on their phones — young and old alike — and do their research, they don’t have to use the library’s computers, just the internet.”
Moving to a new system for checking out books was another big undertaking, as was joining with online services that allow patrons to borrow books that they don’t have in the Fairfield library.
Brett has enjoyed helping senior citizens or others who might not be as technology savvy when they needed assistance with finding a manual online or filling out forms that are only available online.
There have been several changes physically to the Fairfield Library under Brett’s leadership. He said some of the most noticeable came in the past two years, thanks to the Johnson family’s building of an addition, putting on new siding and roof. “It is so appreciated, as are all of the donations and projects that have been provided over the years,” Brett said. “Because of the community and area residents, Fairfield has a nice library for all to enjoy for years to come.”
Fortunately, Brett said, some of the basics have stayed the same since he started in the profession as a public librarian in St. Ignatius.
Chief among them is seeing firsthand that people of all ages still enjoy reading. “I’m glad reports of the written word dying haven’t come true,” Brett said. “Because if the number of patrons and volume of books checked out are any indication, reading is still alive and well in Fairfield.”
There are good people among assistant librarians, fellow librarians from Choteau and Dutton, the Joint City-County Library board and the Fairfield Friends of the Library that Brett has had the pleasure of working with.
For almost 14 years, Brett that has worked at the library while also working as the the “sultan of sanitation” at 3 Rivers Communications headquarters in Fairfield. Through his job as lead custodian, he said he has been fortunate with his crew and working with the fellow employees.
Outside of working, the Allens are active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as the bishop of the Fairfield LDS Church for five and half years along with other callings within the church.
For Brett, moving to Fairfield was kind of like coming home. His parents, who have both died, started out in Augusta and returned there when they retired. His dad was in the service when he was young. Brett was born in Germany and lived overseas and numerous bases in the United States before landing back in Augusta, where he graduated. He met Erica at the University of Montana, where he graduated with a degree in elementary education.
Besides working in libraries while living in St. Ignatius, Brett also was a funeral home director for 10 years, a position he is also considering along with working at a library after they moved to Missoula.
The couple have three children who are all married and three grandchildren.
For Brett, this chapter of his book is ending but boy are the pages filled with memories and good times. “Fairfield and the library will be greatly missed,” he said.