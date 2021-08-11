The Choteau Lions swim team competed in the state swim meet on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Pinewood Aquatic Center in Columbia Falls.
Dax Yeager led the team with a state title in the boys 50 free in the 11-12 year age group race with a time of 30.42. He also brought home two second-place finishes in the same age category in the 100 free and 50 fly.
Trent Taylor, swimming in the 9-10 year old age bracket, finished in fifth place in the boys 100 IM and 50 free and sixth place in the 50 breast stroke.
Others placing in the top 10 in their races were Anna Gunderson in the girls 25 breast stroke, Nathan Gunderson and Dillon Harrell in the 100 breast stroke, Evelyn Pittman and Daisy Yeager in the 50 breast stroke and Emily Thompson in the 50 fly.
Choteau’s team individual and relay results were as follows:
Results
Boys
•Age 8 and younger
— Theo Lytle: 25 free, 20th, 27.35; 50 free, 21st, 1:06.09 (both races preliminary only).
— Hunter Watkins: 25 back, 20th, 34.13 (preliminary only).
•Ages 9-10
— DeShawn Anthony: 50 breast, 20th , 1:31.14; 100 free, 24th, 2:04.89 (both races preliminary only).
— Boaz Lytle: 50 free, 15th, 44.40; 100 free, 15th, 1:43.36; 50 back, 17th, 58.60 (all races preliminary only).
— Trent Taylor: 100 IM, 5th, 1:40.89; 50 free, 5th, 36.70; 50 breast, 6th, 50.36.
•Ages 11-12
— Jesse Gebhardt: 50 free, 21st, 40.89 (preliminary only); 100 free, 22nd, 1:41.07 (preliminary only); 200 free, 18th, 3:32.93.
— Dax Yeager: 50 free, 1st, 30.42; 100 free, 2nd, 1:10.42; 50 fly, 2nd, 33.46.
•Ages 13-14
— Nathan Gunderson: 50 free, 15th, 36.95 (preliminary only); 100 breast, 9th, 1:53.09; 100 free, 15th, 1:30.14 (preliminary only).
•Ages 15-19
— Dillon Harrell: 50 free, 16th, 37.82 (preliminary only); 100 breast, 8th, 1:56.07; 100 free, 14th, 1:32.54 (preliminary only).
Girls
•Ages 8 and younger
— Anna Gunderson: 25 breast, 10th, 33.88; 25 back, 14th, 30.25 (preliminary only).
•Ages 9-10
— Evelyn Pittman: 50 breast, 9th, 57.75; 50 back, 17th, 57.91 (preliminary only).
— Summer Watkins: 50 free, 20th, 47.34; 100 free, 20th, 1:50.61 (both races preliminary only).
— Daisy Yeager: 50 free, 18th, 45.24 (preliminary only); 50 breast, 10th, 57.77; 50 fly, 13th, 58:42 (preliminary only).
•Ages 11-12
— Lucimae Pittman: 50 free, 21st, 39.72; 50 breast, 13th, 49.22; 100 free, 20th, 1:35.35 (all races preliminary only).
Emily Thompson: 50 free, 12th, 36.51; 50 back, 12th, 5:00.00; 50 fly, 8th, 40.85.
•Ages 13-14
— Olivia Jamison: 100 breast, 17th, 1:48.34 (preliminary only); 100 back, 19th, 1:59.12 (preliminary only); 200 free, 18th, 2:21.09.
Relays
Girls
•Ages 8 and under: 100 free (Natalie DeBruycker, Tanna Tschida, Seeley Neal and Anna Gunderson), 9th, 2:05.25.
•Ages 11-12: 200 free (Lucimae Pittman, Evelyn Pittman, Daisy Yeager and Emily Thompson), 8th, 2:39.68.
•Ages 11-12: 200 medley (Evelyn Pittman, Lucimae Pittman, Emily Thompson and Daisy Yeager), 5th, 3:07.62.
Boys
• Ages 11-12: 200 free (Trent Taylor, DeShawn Anthony, Jesse Gebhardt and Dax Yeager), 7th, 2:39.18.