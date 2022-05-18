The Choteau Area Port Authority is seeking input from the Choteau community — particularly employers and working parents — on whether to submit a proposal for Innovative Child Care grant funding from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.
In an interview last week, CAPA Board Chairwoman Mary Sexton and community coordinator Jen Asselstine said the CAPA board has received approval from DPHHS to submit the proposal, but the board does not want to proceed unless there is evidence that parents and community members want to support this proposal.
The CAPA board (Sexton, Blair Patton, Steve Dogiakos, Lisa Haas and Neal Wedum) will decide at its May 26 meeting whether to approve submitting the proposal based on input from the community.
DPHHS, using federal American Rescue Plan Act relief funding of $15 million, has called for proposals to increase access to quality licensed childcare through sustainable local efforts to open and operate new childcare facilities or significantly expand existing childcare providers, particularly in childcare deserts — areas where supply meets less than one-third of the potential demand.
Sexton said Choteau qualifies as a “childcare desert” and has no licensed childcare providers though there are several women who are not licensed but operate in-home daycares. As unlicensed providers, though, they are not eligible for state assistance and their low-to-moderate income clients are not eligible for stipends from the state to help offset the cost of daycare.
“Licensure is key to reducing the cost of childcare,” Asselstine said.
The CAPA began looking at the childcare crisis here nearly two years ago, working with a community task force that became the Teton Childcare Project. The CAPA looked at what it would take to open a community-operated daycare facility that could serve 30 or more children.
After looking at possible locations and drawing up a draft business plan, the CAPA and the task force determined that a community childcare facility is not feasible given the lack of financing, lack of personnel, lack of ready location and start-up costs.
CAPA and the task force have now pivoted to a new vision: creating a framework to help multiple people who live and work in Choteau start their own in-home or group daycares that would be licensed by the state.
Asselstine has written a proposal for the Innovative Childcare Grant to receive $100,000 to $120,000 to create a “childcare incubation hub,” staffed by one full- or part-time coordinator who would assist and incentivize potential and current licensed childcare providers in the area.
The goal of the hub would be to help entrepreneurs establish three to five new licensed home childcare facilities (each serving up to six children) and one group facility (serving up to 12 children) by September 2024, while growing future providers through workforce training and development.
As CAPA proposes, the hub coordinator (an independent contractor) would partner with Family Connections, a Great Falls nonprofit that serves Teton County among 10 north-central Montana counties with childcare needs. The hub coordinator and Family Connections would assist with business plans, licensing, training, location identification, government incentives and local incentives.
The hub would work with Family Connections to schedule training classes, do home preparation, apply for grants for start-up fees, provide local classes for continuing education, and help potential and current licensed childcare providers identify tax, program and administrative and technical incentives available through government and private sources.
The hub would also provide local financial incentives for opening and maintaining a licensed daycare. Funding could be used for startup, facility management, administration incentive, payroll and benefits and more.
The hub coordinator would also work with existing educational programs and the Montana Department of Labor to provide high school students with early childhood education apprenticeships.
The CAPA proposal, if approved on May 26, must be submitted to DPHHS by June 10 and would require a 10% match if funded. The grant term would be from July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2024.
Last week, the CAPA sent out 18 emails to members of the Teton Childcare Project and others who have attended childcare task force meetings, asking for their support. On Monday, Sexton said 11 people have responded to endorse and support the application.
Anyone else who wants to support the program and give input should email Sexton at maryhelensexton@gmail.com by May 26.
Sexton said CAPA is also requesting businesses, individuals and organizations who support expanding childcare services in the city to consider pledging money to provide the 10% match for a grant of approximately $100,000 to $120,000.
“We would need to have buy-in, endorsement and financial support to even move forward with this,” she said. “And, buy-in that this is a viable means to facilitating licensed childcare. We have an exceptional opportunity right now, but we need community assistance and buy-in and support in order to move forward.”
Having adequate childcare is critical for economic growth. Working parents can’t take jobs where they cannot find affordable, high-quality childcare.