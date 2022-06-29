June 19 — 11:10 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge. The patient refused transport.
— 2:24 p.m., Choteau resident reported an individual who was in violation of a protective order.
— 4:19 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding pictures on social media.
— 7:27 p.m., livestock at large causing a traffic concern were reported on Secondary Highway 287.
June 20 — 6:12 p.m., deputy attempted to locate vehicle reportedly being driven in an erratic manner on Interstate 15.
— 7:16 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a second report of an erratic driver on Interstate 15.
— 9:18 p.m., a deputy was requested at a business on Main Avenue in Choteau for a man who was acting strangely.
— 9:40 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle in the ditch on Secondary Highway 431 and upon checking, found the vehicle was in Cascade County.
— 10:42 p.m., Choteau resident reported an individual sleeping in a stairwell of a Main Avenue business who had possibly also gone into a storage unit.
June 21 — 1:20 p.m., deputy responded to an unruly juvenile at a Choteau residence and detained the minor. Choteau ambulance responded with the patient refusing transport.
— 1:59 p.m., Veterans Hotline called in a welfare check for a woman in Teton County who reportedly had suicidal thoughts.
— 2:50 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a motorist stopped by the side of Interstate 15 with flashers on.
— 3:59 p.m., dispatch followed up on a 9-1-1 hang up and determined it had been an accidental dial.
— 5:29 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 313 First Ave. S. The patient refused transport.
— 6:02 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to fall alert; the patient refused transport.
— 10:25 p.m., dispatch worked with Cascade County Sheriff’s Office in locating the owner of a vehicle in the ditch on private property.
June 22 — 6:45 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 20 Seventh Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 7:05 a.m., Choteau resident who fell contacted the Sheriff’s Office for assistance and prior to someone arriving, the resident called back to report all was okay and no help was needed.
— 11:39 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible scam.
— 12:49 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:04 p.m., Choteau resident reported an incident that happened the previous evening.
— 10:51 p.m., deputy checked on property in the Power area where a resident believed someone had been in her barn.
June 23 — 7:03 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 41 Third Road N.E. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:05 a.m., law enforcement in Washington state served an arrest warrant on an individual wanted in Teton County.
— 11:22 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 123 First St. N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 12:38 p.m., campers in Choteau reported leaving laundry going at the laundromat and when they came back, all the laundry was gone.
— 1:18 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a man walking down Airport Road who appeared to need some assistance.
— 2:05 p.m., caller reported an individual at the airport trying to take the courtesy car and get into the pilots lounge.
— 6:20 p.m., Dutton resident reported a mule that had been hanging around their property and was hoping to locate the owner.
— 8:22 p.m., BTMC reported a minor being treated in the emergency room for a dog bite.
June 24 — 1:26 a.m., recovery service out of Billings picked up a vehicle in Choteau and provided information on the transaction.
— 7:41 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding three dogs running around in Dutton.
— 1:16 p.m., an individual was brought to the Sheriff’s Office who had been wandering around Choteau and appeared to be disoriented.
— 3:33 p.m., BTMC officials requested a deputy to assist with a combative patient.
— 3:42 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 5:43 p.m., deputy responded to a report of a confused individual at a Choteau business.
June 25 — 12:41 a.m., deputy checked on two open doors on the Weatherbeater Arena in Choteau.
— 5:55 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Sixth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 8:34 a.m., Fairfield responded to a medical emergency at 19 Quarter Horse Lane in Cascade County and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 11:44 a.m., Choteau resident reported he found a kayak in the middle of Teton Canyon Road just northwest of Cave Mountain Campground.
— 2:25 p.m., dispatch received several calls about cattle out on Secondary Highway 287 cut across road causing a traffic concern.
— 3:04 p.m., Choteau resident reported the individual who was asked to leave the building on Main Avenue earlier in the week had returned.
— 5:27 p.m., deputy arrested a man in Choteau for disorderly conduct.
— 7:15 p.m., Choteau resident reported a man getting into vehicles without permission and driving.
— 8:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a second report of livestock at large on Secondary Highway 287.
From June 19-25, deputies issued citations for stop sign violations and several for speeding and issued warnings for non-working taillights, expired registration, several for speeding, stop sign, and driving with no registration or license on vehicle.