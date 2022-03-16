Copper Creek Coffee is packing up and moving up the street to the former Mountain Front Market building at 501 Main Ave. N. Owner Brian Colesworthy plans to be in the new digs by March 25 if all goes well, or by April 1 at the latest.
He said he has been working with Choteau contractors to renovate the former organic grocery store, owned by his sister, Andrea Greyn, to accommodate Copper Creek Coffee’s breakfast and lunch meals, occasional dinners, custom coffee, tea and chai drinks, and his wine and beer sales.
The renovation includes all new paint, a new bathroom, a sliding glass door to access a planned outside eating/entertainment area, and kitchen improvements. Carpenter Zach Sweetman did the woodwork, Steve Howard the plumbing and Montana’s Premier Electric the wiring/electrical improvements.
When weather gets warmer, Colesworthy plans to have the outside of the building painted white with black trim.
The space is smaller than the coffee shop’s current location at 23 Main Ave. N., between the Roxy Theatre and the Choteau/Teton Public Library, but Colesworthy said there is enough indoor space to accommodate tables and chairs as well as the great selection of Montana-made merchandise, including Mercantile on Main by Andrea Greyn; Christa Morgan Designs; North Montana Feeders merchandise; and frozen DeBruycker Charolais beef.
“It’s going to be intimate,” Colesworthy said, adding that the coffee shop will still have a family-friendly vibe.
When the weather warms up, he plans to bring in outdoor entertainment, including corn hole tournaments on Sunday afternoons, musical performers and more. “It’ll be the same food, same quality, but a different venue,” he said.
The new location offers better parking for customers and great outdoor space, he said. “I think the venue is going to be a little bit more welcoming,” he said. “I’m just so excited. I can’t wait to be over there.”
The facility will still be available for private events like baby and bridal showers in the evenings.
With the extra space behind the new location, Colesworthy said he plans to set up his food bus and offer a drive-through for morning customers.
Copper Creek Coffee’s hours after the move to the new building will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The business will continue to offer free wireless internet connection.
Colesworthy opened Copper Creek Coffee in Choteau in November 2019, and he said he is looking forward to many more years serving the community.