The World Day of Prayer in Choteau will be held on March 6 at 1 p.m. at the Choteau LDS Church, 1000 First St. N.E. All are welcome to attend.
The World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer and action each year on the first Friday in March.
Each year a different country serves as the writer of the World Day of Prayer worship service, interpreting the Bible in their own context, and lifting up issues of mission, justice and peace that are important to them. This year’s service was prepared by the World Day of Prayer Committee of Zimbabwe and the World Day of Prayer USA Committee.
The WDP 2020 program is based on Jesus’ encounter with a person who, although positioned for healing, had not acted upon the opportunities given (John 5:2-9a). Jesus asked, “Do you want to be made well?” The theme for this year’s service is: “Rise! Take Your Mat and Walk.” The service will address this life-changing question and what each person is called to do.
Offerings collected during the services are granted by WDP national committees to nonprofit organizations that deal with the issues identified by the writer-country. The WDP motto is, “Informed prayer, prayerful action.” World Day of Prayer USA promotes justice and equality for women through prayer, partnerships, service and celebration.
Offerings in the United States can be sent to WDP USA, 475 Riverside Drive, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10115.
For more information on the service in Choteau, please call Bonnie Wallace at 406-599-5381.