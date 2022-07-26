The 2022 swim season marks the 10th season for the new Choteau Lions Club community pool since its completion and opening in 2013.
The Choteau pool is unique among other pools in Montana in that it is owned and partially funded by the city but it has been managed and financially supported by the Choteau Lions Club since the original pool was built in 1934.
Annual fund-raising projects and hundreds of volunteer hours are needed each year. Most rural communities in Montana struggle to keep their pools open, and some have even had to close. A pool is an important asset for the community providing recreational swimming, swim lessons and a competitive swim team.
However, a community swimming pool is not a profitable business. Pool revenue does not come close to covering the cost of operation, lifeguard wages and pool maintenance. The Choteau pool could not stay open without the support of the Lions Club volunteers and continued community supported fund-raising projects.
The Lions Club Trip-of-the-Month project has been the primary source of funding for the yearly operating expense of the pool for the past 28 years. The project has been generously supported by community members and many from outside the Choteau area.
This vacation giveaway project provides a monthly drawing for a wonderful vacation for two. The Choteau Lions work with Main Connection Travel Agency, formerly of Choteau and now in Lewistown and Havre. A maximum of 350 tickets are available for sale each year. The 2022-23 vacation giveaways will begin in September.
Ticket price is $150 and can be purchased by check, cash, credit card, or with up to 12 predated checks to be cashed throughout the year. Tickets can also be purchased online at http://choteaulions.club. Monthly winners can choose from a list of 10 trips. Winners not interested in travel have the option of a cash prize of $1,000.
Approximately 280 tickets have been mailed to past supporters who have first preference to purchase a ticket for the new year. The rest of the tickets will be distributed to the Lions Club members and are available to anyone interested in supporting this important effort. All of the profit from this program is used by the Choteau Lions Club for the pool and other civic and charity projects in Choteau.
Lions club members will try to contact new people and residents who may not have purchased a ticket in recent years. If you are not contacted but are interested in learning more about the program, information brochures and tickets are available from any Lions Club member or call project committee co-chairmen Clayton Ketcham at 406-466-2412 or Tom Rogers at 406-466-5326. Information is also available on the Lions website or Facebook page.
Choteau Lions sincerely appreciate and thank all the people who find a way to financially support this project each year. While there can only be 12 monthly winners, the club hopes all who buy tickets will feel like a “winner” because of the worthwhile and very important donation they have made.