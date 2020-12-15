A number of Choteau High School students made Academic All-State for fall sports. The students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or better and earn a varsity letter in a Montana High School Association-sanctioned sport.
Those achieving this status were:
Volleyball — Christine Funk, Anna Stutz, Soren Cummings, Abby McCollom, Ellie Lee, Emma Gunderson, Ella Stott, Sadie Grove, Katie Major, Taylor Asselstine, Bellamy Beadle, Ada Bieler and Ella Peach.
Cheerleading — Ashlynn Rogers and Jelena Jacobs.
Football — Carter Morgan, Landon Jamison, Derek Brownell, Bowen Rappold and football manager Kelci Kovatch.