May 29 — 11:25 a.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small fire that was getting out of control off Secondary Highway 220 but turned around before arriving as the landowner brought the fire under control.
— 12:59 p.m., Fairfield resident called 911 but then ended the call. Upon returning the call, dispatch learned there was an injured individual who was determined to not need emergency help.
— 8:32 p.m., motorist was issued a verbal warning for speeding on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
May 30 — 7:33 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 38 N. Main and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:52 a.m., alarm company reported a smoke/fire alarm at Deep Creek Ranch. Upon contacting the owners of the property, all was found to be okay.
— 1:40 p.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle had been running for an extended time.
— 6:25 p.m., deputy and MHP responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Bellview Road.
May 31 — 2:13 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 718 Eighth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7:46 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1031 10th St. N.W. and transported patient to BTMC.
— 10:10 a.m., Choteau resident reported damage to a vehicle while it was at Eureka Lake the previous day.
— 12:42 p.m., Choteau resident asked deputy to check on the welfare of a Choteau business owner.
— 12:49 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 518 Fourth Ave. N.W. The patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 6:26 p.m., Dutton resident reported a motorist running a stop sign in front of his house on Fourth Avenue Northwest.
June 1 — 1:23 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 23 Sixth Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 8:32 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
— 9:56 a.m., deputy was requested to assist an individual who had left the Choteau Senior Center.
— 11:42 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 108 Secondary Highway 221 and transported the patient to BTMC.
— 4 p.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported an erratic driver.
— 4:33 p.m., deputy provided a civil standby while a woman removed personal items from a garage in Choteau.
— 11:18 p.m., deputies checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who was threatening self harm.
June 2 — 12:18 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 944 Ninth Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 9:19 p.m., Choteau resident reported an altercation to Sheriff’s Office.
June 3 — 7:20 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 1211 20th Road N.W. to BTMC.
— 9:58 a.m., NorthWestern Energy was notified of a line that had been pulled down at 119 Sixth St. S.W.
June 4 — 10:49 a.m., Choteau resident reported being bitten by a cat while transporting the cat the veterinarians.
— 11:53 a.m., Fairfield individual asked Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of a resident who was outside yelling.
— 2:33 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at in Fairfield at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 6:03 p.m., personnel at BTMC reported treating a patient with a dog bite.
— 7:23 p.m., Choteau resident reported a boy, possibly underage, was driving a dirt bike behind her home at a high rate of speed.
June 5 — 1:31 a.m., Choteau resident wanted to speak with a deputy after being contacted by an individual who was not supposed to be in contact with him.
— 4:33 a.m., Choteau ambulance crew assisted a resident at 424 Seventh Ave. NW with their oxygen tank.
— 7:33 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a person who had fallen at 424 Seventh Ave. NW. The patient refused transport.
— 1:20 p.m., deputies spoke with two women who appeared to be in an argument.
— 9:34 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 1006 W. Division to BTMC.
— 10:47 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist for a resident at 424 Seventh Ave. NW.
June 6 — 7:57 a.m., deputy assisted with a family matter in Choteau.
— 12:03 p.m., deputy investigated an individual being threatened at the Choteau rodeo grounds.
— 12:06 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at the Choteau Cemetery where an individual had fallen. The patient refused transport.
— 10:15 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 37 Fifth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
June 7 — 8:40 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an injured deer along U.S. Highway 89.
— 9:46 a.m., Choteau resident reported vandalism to tires at a Choteau business.
— 9:49 a.m., dispatch notified Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks that a landowner at 641 Bellview Road reported two grizzly bear cubs had eaten all his chickens.
— 1:27 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding an injured antelope in the median of Interstate 15.
— 1:57 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious vehicle at their residence.
— 2:23 p.m., deputy arrested a man on suspicion of damaging his family’s property in Choteau.
— 3:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported her vehicle tire had been slashed.
— 5:51 p.m., deputy assisted with a family issue in Choteau.
— 7:24 p.m., Choteau resident made a noise complaint about a dog barking.
— 9:43 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided a lift assist at 605 Second Ave. N.
— 10:32 p.m., deputy issued a verbal warning for speeding to a motorist near Fairfield on U.S. Highway 89.
June 8 — 12:40 a.m., Choteau resident reported seeing lights in a field off U.S. Highway 89.
— 3:02 a.m., Benefis Teton Medical Center requested Choteau ambulance to assist with a patient.
— 5:05 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
June 9 — 7:13 a.m., motorist reported a car in the ditch south of the feedlot on U.S. Highway 89.
— 7:56 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an individual throwing things and attacking people on Main Avenue South.
— 10:05 a.m., Power resident reported someone shooting sprinkler heads off of irrigation systems in Teton County.
— 4:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
—4:51 p.m., motorist reported livestock causing a traffic concern on Secondary Highway 220.
—9:28 p.m., Fairfield resident reported an individual driving in their field, causing property damage.
— 11:22 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
June 10 — 8:56 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 20 Seventh Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 1:19 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 125 Central Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 5:31 p.m., dispatch was informed of a bear spotted at the rest area on Interstate 15 near Collins.
June 11 — 7:55 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a break-in at Mountain View Cooperative in Dutton with items possibly taken.
— 10:31 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 312 Ninth Ave. N.W. to BTMC.
— 2:28 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with a deputy regarding a family matter.
— 3:01 p.m., Choteau resident reported property damage to a pull-behind trailer that was hit while parked in front of his residence.
June 12 — 2:20 a.m., man reported his vehicle had been stolen while he was at a business in Dutton.
— 5:46 p.m., Dutton resident reported finding his stolen car behind two grain trailers in an empty lot across from Mountain View Cooperative in Dutton.
— 10:31 p.m., Choteau resident reported a break-in.
— 2:45 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a woman with a baby sitting beside U.S. Highway 89.
— 5:34 p.m., home alarm company reported a burglar alarm in Choteau.
— 8:24 p.m., Dutton resident reported a motorist who ran a stop sign at least three times.