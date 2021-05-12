The American Red Cross will be at the Choteau Pavilion on Thursday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. for a community blood drive.
May can be a very busy with many gatherings for friends and family involved with sports, graduation parties and Memorial Day weekend, not to mention yard work, planting in fields, gardens, picnics and just everyone moving around enjoying the warmer days of spring. Meanwhile, the need for blood for patients at hospitals increases.
“Thanks to blood donors, who share the gift of life through a simple blood donation, blood is ready and waiting at hospitals for those in their time of need,” said Marilee Stott, organizer of the Choteau community blood drive.
To make an appointment to donate blood, call the American Red Cross at 406-868-0911 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Choteau. Making an appointment to donate blood guarantees your place at the blood drive. Walk-in donors are welcome. However, if no space is available at that time, they can either wait or make an appointment and return to the drive later.
Remember to bring to the blood drive a form of ID, your Red Cross card, driver’s license or passport. At this time, at all Red Cross blood drives, donors, volunteers and workers will need to have their temperature taken before entering the drive and wear face coverings. Social distancing and sanitation of hands and tables, chairs and all equipment will be done.
The day of one’s donation appointment, a donor can start his or her donation process before leaving home by completing an online pre-donation and health history questionnaire by using RAPID PASS. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. This process can save the donor up to 15 minutes at the drive, but must be completed the day of the blood drive only to be valid. To have the best experience in your blood donation, now is the time to prepare your body by increasing your daily intake of water and other healthy fluids and eating iron rich meals and snacks.
The day of your donation appointment, focus on the eating good foods and drinking water. Snacks, juice and water are offered at the drive to help donors to feel their best during their donation. The need for blood can come at some of the most unexpected times in one’s life. It is reassuring for families to have the blood ready and waiting at the hospital for their loved ones in their time of need.
“We are all in this journey of life together, to help lift and carry each other through hard times,” Stott said. “The gift of blood has and will bless the lives of others in many ways. As a recipient of much blood in my time of need, I was blessed by many good blood donors. I am living proof that giving blood does save lives. Thank you, Choteau, for faithfully supporting the community blood drives. Thank you for being on the Team to Save Lives.”