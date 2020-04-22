Montana Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Danny Sons, 54, of Choteau will work the last few days of his 20-year career this month and, after April 30, will move to Texas with his family to pursue a new career for at least the fourth time in his life.
Friends of Sons and his wife Kristina had hoped to give the trooper a farewell party but the COVID-19 pandemic’s restrictions on social gatherings thwarted those plans. Instead, people gathered in their vehicles at the LDS Church on April 18 and, holding signs out their car windows, drove past the couple’s house, wishing them well and congratulating Sons on his retirement. The goodbye parade included many Teton County law enforcement, Emergency Medical Services and fire department vehicles and personnel.
In an interview earlier this month, Sons said he and Kristi plan to pack up their son, their dog and cat, and move to their new home in Powderly, Texas, in the first part of May. Powderly, located in central Texas, is about an hour away from Kristi’s family and his family.
Sons said he doesn’t know what job he’ll pursue next, but that it won’t be in law enforcement anymore. He might go back to teaching, but said, “I’m just going to play it by ear.”
Sons said he will miss his fellow highway patrol officers and all the local law enforcement officers he has worked with in Teton County and hopes to stay in touch with them.
He won’t, however, miss driving on Montana’s highways during blizzards. “I won’t miss fatal crashes,” he said, adding that those crashes take an emotional toll. For most of his 20-year career, he never had to respond to a fatal crash involving a child. Then, in February, he had to respond to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89 just north of the LDS Church at Sun River. “This last one, I was really upset with because it involved a kid,” he said.
Sons was born in Wichita, Kansas, but attended eight different schools as his family moved frequently. He graduated from Durant High School in Durant, Oklahoma, in 1983, and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He served a four-year tour of active duty, specializing as a Harrier jet engine mechanic, and, when he got out, he “bummed around a bit” working as a saddle-maker apprentice, managing a restaurant for his parents and working part-time for the U.S. Postal Service and UPS.
Then he enrolled in Eastern Oklahoma State College at Wilburton, Oklahoma, and earned a two-year associate’s degree in agriculture with a certificate in ranch management. He then transferred to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in agriculture education in 1997.
Sons then taught junior high and high school vocational agriculture for two years (1997-1999) in Clovis, New Mexico, in a huge school system, that included three junior high schools that fed into a 3,000-student high school.
Frustrated by the discipline issues and politics within the school system, Sons decided to change careers. He resigned from his teaching position and while traveling, he saw a billboard advertising for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The sign kindled an interest in law enforcement, and he looked into applying for the OHP, only to find that the state agency had filled its vacancies and was no longer hiring.
Undeterred, Sons then applied to the Texas and Montana highway patrol organizations, and accepted a job with the Montana Highway Patrol in 2000. Sons said his experience in the military led him to consider law enforcement as a career.
He said that he wanted a new job, a new location and a new life. “I ended up choosing Montana, which I’ve loved,” he said, adding that he has always loved the mountains.
Sons attended the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in 2000, graduating from the 38th patrol academy’s three-month long program. He was sworn in on July 7, 2000, and started his first post with the Great Falls District, stationed at East Glacier and responding to calls across the Hi-Line.
When Choteau MHP officer Bruce Coccoli was promoted to sergeant in 2005, Sons moved to Choteau, where he has lived ever since.
He said he really enjoyed working in East Glacier, where he got to meet so many travelers who were coming to Montana to see Glacier National Park. “I loved helping travelers and the public,” he said, adding that he helped motorists find their way, helped crash victims get to motels and airports and arranged rental cars to help keep people traveling.
When he moved to Choteau, he became immersed in the community, being active in the Choteau Baptist Church, teaching AWANA students, and putting down deep roots. He said some of his fondest memories stem from becoming part of the community in which he lived. “I’ve loved that, and I’ve loved being their patrolman,” he said, adding that people always wave to him and everyone seems to know his name.
In 2006, he met Kristina Rulison on the eHarmony online dating service. They were married in 2007 and she and her daughter, Kacy, moved to Choteau from Texas. On Jan. 16, 2017, their son, Andrew, was born.
Sons said he will always treasure the time he spent in Montana with the MHP. “You get a whole host of experience, I can tell you that,” he said. “If you can make it, it’s definitely worth it. It’s a service job, and you’ve got to be willing to serve your community and your state.”
The MHP officers in Montana routinely cover huge swathes of the state, often as the only MHP officer in that region. “It’s the premier law enforcement agency in the state,” Sons said, “and with that also goes considerable respect from the community.” He said he took the responsibility of the job seriously and always considered his personal actions when he was not in uniform to make sure they aligned with his job.
Sons said he knows he’ll miss Montana, but he won’t miss the winter. In Powderly, he said, he’ll have to put up with rain, mosquitos, ticks, chiggers, snakes, spiders and heat. But, he said, “no shoveling snow.” Interviewed on April 8, he said he had just managed to get rid of a 10-foot deep snowdrift in his yard.
“I have enjoyed living in Choteau. I’ve loved being part of this community. I will miss that,” he said, adding that Kristi will also miss Choteau, where she has become a familiar face as a receptionist at Double Arrow Vet Clinic.