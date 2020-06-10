Usually the first week of June, I share about all the events we have rolling for 4-H and youth development. In all my years as an Extension agent, there has been none stranger than 2020 in terms of planning and preparation for summer activities.
It feels odd to tell you that we are having a Teton County 4-H Fair and then follow it with, “but you are not invited,” (unless you are a 4-H member or their immediate family). Due to pandemic and public health concerns, we have adjusted and altered our fair plans.
The Teton County 4-H Fair will happen June 20-27, starting with a horse show on Saturday, June 20, at the 406 Arena in Cascade County and moving through interview judging, market animal, small animal and possibly breeding livestock shows the following Wednesday-Saturday.
The events are “not open” to the public and will be available only for our Teton County 4-H membership and immediate family members. We are even asking that non-participating youth family members not attend. We will not be live streaming the events, mainly due to the need for staff attention in other areas. We have encouraged 4-H member families to either share live with their families or record and have “watch parties” later with friends and family.
The only portion of our fair that we are currently able to host guests for is our 4-H Market Animal Livestock Sale, which will be held both online at jerrycollinsauctions@hibid.com and in person at the convention center at the Stage Stop Inn in Choteau on Saturday, June 27, at 7 p.m.
Those wanting to attend the auction in person, which will feature the online photos of the animals, will have the option of joining us at the Stage Stop for limited seating per current guidelines. We have information posted at teton/msuextension.org for potential buyers and consumers who want to secure their meat source. The 4-H livestock auctions can be a great way to get beef, pork, lamb and chevon/cabrito for your freezer.
Our beef will be processed at Vandevanter’s and the rest will be processed at Bear Paw Meats. Both facilities plan to deliver packaged and frozen products back to Choteau for consumers in July.
Even though the fair will certainly look and feel different this year, we are looking forward to seeing our 4-H members and their families in person, instead of on screens.
Our fair is not the only 4-H event that has adapted. Montana 4-H Congress has made some dramatic changes, too. Usually the event is held on the Montana State University Bozeman campus with around 400 attendees for competitions, educational workshops and speakers. This year, 4-H Congress has gone virtual. Any 4-H member age 12 and older can attend from anywhere with an internet connection. Competitions will still happen in modified formats. If you are a 4-H member and are interested, check out the Montana 4-H webpage for more information on Congress and then contact Jane Wolery at jane.wolery@montana.edu.
Usually our Teton County 4-H Camp follows 4-H Congress in July. We had a great discussion, via video chat last month, with our teen leaders. While we have 20 enthusiastic camp counselors along with a fabulous camp director, who started planning in January for a great camp, we have put all plans on hold at this point. The campground we normally use is not open yet. As a group, we decided to reserve our energy until after the Teton County 4-H Fair and then refocus on camp and other educational youth programming. It seems wise to wait to gear up until we know the direction we can head.
I think there are many among us who may be experiencing some “adaptation fatigue” and feeling worn out from the multiple, rapid changes in our daily directions. If you are feeling a little drained, be sure to unplug to recharge your personal battery; or, if it suits you better, get plugged in to something to renew your energy. We hope coming together, even in an altered format, will be energizing for our 4-H families during the Teton County 4-H Fair.