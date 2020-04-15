The Teton County Community Alliance for Resiliency and Educational Support (CARES) met on April 8 via teleconference to discuss behavioral health challenges associated with COVID-19.
Although the county has still not yet had a confirmed case of COVID-19, local agency heads are concerned that the stress of changing lifestyles, financial struggles and fear of contracting the disease may be taking a toll on the mental and emotional health of medical providers and the general public alike.
“All of our runs so far have been for other medical issues. Talking with law enforcement, however, we’re seeing an uptick in family member abuse. And that trend is nationwide,” said Sherwin Smith, a member of the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and Teton County Search and Rescue.
“We did have one incident about a week ago that I think was a connection,” said Teton County Sheriff Keith VanSetten, outside the meeting. “A young man didn’t have much to do and spent the day at home drinking beer. Things went downhill from there.”
Community Children’s (a part of the Community Medical Center in Missoula) issued a press release on March 27 titled, “COVID-19 is Putting More Children at Risk for Abuse.” In the release, pediatric hospitalist Dr. Laurie Carter says, “While this action by the state (the stay-at-home order) is necessary to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in our state to preserve our medical equipment and healthcare staff, it also comes a ripple effect not directly related to medical illness. Our nation is experiencing an unprecedented increase in unemployment, which will be followed by financial insecurity for most Montanans. If past experience can predict the future, this will likely be followed by an increase in child abuse.”
VanSetten said one of the biggest risk factors he sees for domestic violence is stress and alcohol use. “We don’t get many domestic violence cases, but most are associated with alcohol,” he said. “People are just frustrated right now that they can’t do what they normally do. I think a lot of the solution is taking advantage of the nice weather and getting outside to do something to relieve stress. That’s one thing we have over big cities — we have this great outdoor space.”
Hi-Line’s Help for Abused Spouses in Conrad said they have been anticipating such a spike, but they have not received any more calls than normal.
Comparing the year-to-date sheriff’s dockets in 2019 and 2020 shows no significant change. From Jan. 1 to April 4 of 2019, Teton County Sheriff’s Office received 19 calls concerning a “domestic dispute,” “family issue,” or a child welfare concern. Of those 19 calls, four resulted in an arrest. From Jan. 1 to April 4 of this year, TCSO has received 20 calls of a similar nature, resulting in a total of five arrests and one transport of a patient by ambulance.
“If there’s any change, it’s very little. Overall, I’ve been pleased with how the communities in Teton County are bonding together through all this,” said VanSetten.
If you or someone you know is living in a stressful or dangerous situation, call 911. Those looking for more resources can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or Hi-Line’s Help for Abused Spouses Hotline at 1 (800) 219-7336.
Lack of Socialization
Another behavioral health concern during the stay-at-home order is loneliness and depression.
“I’m concerned with the lack of socialization at Skyline Lodge. I don’t think all residents there use technology. And some have hearing issues or possibly cognition issues that may make video calling impossible,” said MSU Extension Agent Jane Wolery.
“We got a call from the Beehive the other day. We usually do spiritual care there, and they’re struggling, too,” said Pastor Kim Peterson of Trinity Lutheran Church. “They may also be facing cognitive struggles in not understanding why this is happening.”
Wolery said she and her team are working on trying to set up her “Strong People” class online, because she said often people reported having just as much mental benefit as physical. “We also know that the reason someone calls our office may not be the only thing they want to talk about. We’ve dedicated time to asking how they’re doing and talking with them for as long as they need,” said Wolery.
Peterson said her church is mailing paper materials to congregants who don’t have internet service, and she hopes they can get someone to set up the main television at Beehive Homes to live stream services and video calls.
The group also talked about how the younger generation may be struggling with being withdrawn from their friends and teachers.
“Right now we’re in the process of coming up with a program for staff to contact students, just for positivity,” said Dustin Lobdell, a behavior intervention specialist at Choteau Public Schools. Lobdell said he and other staff at the school already keep contact with students considered to be “higher risk,” but they’re trying to interact with all students.
“Some kids may have not needed extra help before, but given the situation, they may need it now,” Lobdell said.
Teachers and staff are using phone calls, texts, emails and video chats to keep in touch with students. Lobdell says he also helps with distributing meals for the lunch program, which often allows him to see parents and students briefly from a distance.
“With my husband as the football coach, the school has encouraged him to reach out to his kids and just let them know they’re cared for,” said Dawn Gunderson. “I really appreciate this, and I’m sure a lot of kids do too.”
Continuation of care
Clinic visitation protocols have changed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Benefis Teton Medical Center is limiting in-person visits to their clinic, and is focusing on their EBAT tele-health program for behavioral health patients.
Lydia Zilkoski, a licensed addiction counselor (who also offers some mental health counseling) with the nonprofit Center for Mental Health, has suspended her in-person visits to Choteau for now, but is available for tele-health sessions. Case managers at the Center for Mental Health are also operating through technology.
While services are still available remotely, some patients may not be comfortable with the new change in schedules or new use of technology. The group agreed that patients adapting to the new protocols and continuing their health care is a main concern for all providers.
“We’ve had a couple calls that have been more mental health related than normal,” said Deb Coverdell, the director of Emergency Medical Services/Disaster and Emergency Services in the county. “We have resources we can give out to them, including the suicide hotline number.”
Unlike other providers, EMS teams can’t operate remotely. Coverdell said her emergency workers are experiencing stress from caring for people who possibly may be contagious with COVID-19.
“This is an extremely stressful situation for our first responders. Our Crisis Intervention Stress Management (CISM) training was cancelled, but we still have several members of our team who have already completed CISM training, and we’re having those members keep an eye on their coworkers and make sure everyone’s aware,” she said.
Gov. Steve Bullock issued a clarification on his directives regarding what sort of medical information can be shared with first responders. Dispatchers or medical personnel cannot make a list identifying all people who test positive for COVID-19 without violating medical privacy laws. If a patient with respiratory illness was transported in an ambulance and later tested positive for COVID-19, the personnel working on that ambulance would be informed. If the person tested negative, no information would be shared with the ambulance crew unless they went through a formal process to request information.
“This process is similar to how one would report being in contact with a blood-borne pathogen,” said Public Health Director Melissa Moyer. “If you weren’t contacted by the hospital, you could assume no news is good news, but I understand people want to know if they’re exposed.”
For more information on how to cope with stress, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a “Stress and Coping” article on the COVID-19 section of their website, which offers healthy ways to cope with the stressors associated with COVID-19, including changing schedules, family stress and financial struggles. Go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and click “How to Protect Yourself” and then “Daily Life and Coping” in the left sidebar.