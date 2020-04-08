A business adviser, speaking to the Choteau Chamber of Commerce on March 11, encouraged business owners thinking about selling to start working on a transition plan three to 10 years before they want to sell or retire.
Doug Roberts, a business adviser with the Montana Manufacturing Extension Center in Great Falls, was a guest speaker at the chamber membership’s monthly meeting, held at John Henry’s restaurant.
Roberts, who has 30 years of experience in the manufacturing sector, joined the MMEC in June 2019 and provides a wide array of business consulting services, one of which is transition preparation for people who want to sell their businesses, pass them on to younger family members or even sell them to existing employees of the business.
He described small and family-owned businesses (those with 15 or fewer employees) as America’s economic engine, fueling 57% of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product, employing 60% of the U.S. workforce and creating 78% of all new jobs.
The greatest part of America’s wealth, 80% to 90%, is created by small businesses, he said, so making sure that small businesses pass on to new hands rather than close when their owners are ready to retire is vital to the economy of small towns and the nation.
“Saving these small businesses to be able to transition and go on is extremely important,” Roberts said.
Small or family-owned businesses are very different from their large urban corporate counterparts, Roberts said.
Small businesses have personal commitments to their employees, customers and suppliers, and those relationships drive their business decisions.
Small businesses contribute heavily to their community’s fundraising efforts.
Small business owners tend to make decisions based on a lifetime commitment, rather than quarter to quarter spreadsheets.
And, Roberts said, small businesses are often highly illiquid and uncertain of value.
Roberts presented a “transition readiness overview” that emphasized four main points that he encourages people to think about:
•Are you thinking of transitioning your business and what is the right time frame to prepare for that?
•Whom will you transition to? Will it be next generation? Will it be a person who is new in the business, will it be a large company that might want to acquire your firm?
•What is the valuation and liquidity of your business?
•What are the risks that threaten the outcomes that owners seek in the transitions of their business? This encompasses other questions such as what does the owner want from the sale, how much money does he/she need from the business and what are some of the personal dynamics around selling a business.
Roberts said business owners in rural Montana need to be deliberate about this process because there is not a huge demand for small mom-and-pop businesses anymore. He compared small businesses in rural locations to one bedroom, one-bath houses: not a hot commodity. So, he said, small business owners must make their businesses attractive to as large a market as possible.
Small business owners also need to evaluate their legacy: do they want to leave something of value to the community? As a philanthropist, an owner’s interests might be more concerned about the value of the business created, not the value it will bring in a sale.
Understanding all of that, Roberts said, will inform the strategies the business owner needs to do to get the desired outcome for his or her business.
For a typical 65-year-old business owner, Roberts said, nearly 85% of their value or equity is in their business so having a solid transition plan will be a huge factor in allowing them to extract the value they have created from their business so that they have a retirement income.
Roberts said he always asks owners thinking about selling their businesses to be clear about what the next step (post-sale) in their lives will be; how much money (liquidity) they need from the business to support their financial needs as they move to the next phase; and what is the legacy they want for their businesses — does it need to stay in a certain community or in Montana or could it be sold, shuttered here and reopened in a different place.
Summarizing that, Roberts said owners need to answer these three questions: Are you and your family prepared legally and financially? Are you and your family prepared for what is next? Will all the potential business value be realized?
Business owners’ transition planning needs to address how much money the owners will need for the next 20-25 years after they exit their business, and that means talking with financial planners and attorneys.
They need to plan today for the things they will need to do over the next three to 10 years to get their business ready for a sale, he said.
Businesses that are positioned to sell (or “transition-ready businesses”) are more valuable, Roberts said. These businesses can show potential buyers that they are:
•Positioned for future growth and development.
•Demonstrate sales and marketing excellence.
•Demonstrate operational excellence with up-to-date equipment, efficient production and solid employees.
•Show financial excellence, showing on the books their real profits of their production. Often businesses do everything they can to minimize their profits to reduce their tax liabilities, he said. Business owners looking to sell their businesses need to change that practice so that their financials look attractive to potential buyers and lending firms.
•Show risk management excellence.
•Can demonstrate continuity.
•Have more and better exit options.
Roberts said that when he works with business owners, he tries to help them see their businesses through the eyes of a dispassionate investor and to see the realistic value of their business. He helps them develop a number called the Earnings Before Income Tax and Depreciation (EBITAD). Businesses usually sell for a multiplier of their EBITAD.
He also works with owners to help make their businesses more valuable through changes in management and helps them manage specific risks like customer concentration, owner dependency and reliability for future profits.
He provided chamber members with a handout called an “owner readiness scorecard.”
Roberts said he hoped he had given business owners a little perspective on the things they need to be talking about as they approach their own transition planning.
Roberts can be reached at the MMEC at 937-489-3985. Jason Nitschke, the Great Falls Small Business Development Center regional director in Great Falls, can also help businesses with transition efforts. He can be reached at 406-750-0314.
In other action at the meeting, chamber President Steve Dogiakos said plans are starting for Choteau’s 4th of July celebration. Anyone with suggestions for parade grand marshals or parade themes should submit them online at choteauchamber.com/independence-day-suggestions/.
On the topic of the 4th of July celebrations, member Nancy Thornton asked the chamber to consider purchasing new drink containers for water and lemonade at the steak-fry because the existing containers leak and are unsanitary.
Bruce Callender with the Choteau American Legion Post said the Legion is not going to do a street dance on July 3 this year because the Post had too many regulatory issues from the state and local law enforcement. The Legion’s bar will be open and it will serve hamburgers but there will be no dance, he said. Anyone else wanting to take on a street dance is welcome to do so, he added.
In recognition of the American Legion’s national and local 100th anniversary, he said, the Sons of the American Legion are purchasing commemorative belt buckles for all contestants in the 4th of July rodeo, and will also sell the buckles to the public for $95 each.
Charley Yeager with Opportunity Bank’s Choteau branch, suggested the community look at doing some kind of hospitality event for the rodeo contestants, who often bring their families with them to Choteau’s rodeo.
At this time, the Chamber of Commerce has not addressed whether 4th of July activities will go off as planned. Decisions will have to be made for that event closer to the date, based on what is happening in Montana and the nation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
On another topic, Dogiakos said the retooled chamber website welcomes blogs from members. Anyone who wants to write something about their businesses or employees is welcome to do so and should email them to him.
More information about chamber is available at www.choteauchamber.com and at facebook.com/choteauchamber. Chamber dues can be paid online on the website. As of March 11, the Choteau Chamber has 65 members.