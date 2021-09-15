Sept. 3 — 3:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle accident with no injures on Seventh Avenue North and Third Street North in Choteau where a vehicle backed into the lane of traffic. The deputy cited the driver of the backing car.
— 8:56 p.m., motorist on Secondary Highway 408 reported hitting a deer, causing extensive damage to his truck.
— 9:26 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a motorist who had trespassed on private property and potentially damaged two gates by driving through and over them.
— 11:35 p.m., Power resident reported a vehicle parked on Secondary Highway 431 and Fifth Road Northeast causing a traffic concern.
Sept. 4 — 6:53 a.m., Dutton resident reported a suspicious vehicle on Central Avenue North.
— 5:39 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided mutual aid responding to a medical emergency at 13690 U.S. Highway 200 and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:02 p.m., Power ambulance provided mutual aid responding to a medical emergency at 517 Second Ave. N. in Fairfield with the Fairfield ambulance already on a call and Choteau unable to staff a crew. Upon arrival, the patient refused transport.
— 8:04 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a man at Hannon Gulch Campground who refused to extinguish a campfire burning in an undeveloped site. The deputy notified the U.S. Forest Service and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office of the incident.
— 10:38 p.m., deputy responded to a report of two patrons being disorderly at a Choteau business.
— 11:18 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked near the storage units off Airport Road.
Sept. 5 — 1:35 a.m., Fairfield provided mutual aid for a call in Cascade County but was not needed for transport.
— 4 a.m., Fairfield resident called 9-1-1 stating he had poor reception on his cell phone and wanted to make sure the service worked, as he has health issues.
— 12:41 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 34 Othala Lane and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 1:15 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Lewis and Clark County off Sun Canyon Road and Castle Reef Road. The ambulance transported a patient to Benefis.
— 1:45 p.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible gas leak at 202 Sixth St. N.
— 3:22 p.m., multiple area fire departments and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded to a wildland fire north of the Bellview Road.
— 8:39 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer in front of the fire hall in Choteau.
Sept. 6 — 4:03 a.m., Fairfield ambulance was requested for mutual aid in Cascade County. Before their arrival they were released from the call and the individual was transported by private vehicle.
— 3:16 p.m., Choteau ambulance and two deputies responded to an accident where a man had fallen off a horse at 836 N. 26th Road N.W. The coroner was also dispatched.
— 4:47 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol was notified of a two-vehicle accident with no injures on U.S. Highway 89 and First Lane Southeast.
— 5:24 p.m., MHP, deputies, Fairfield ambulance and fire department responded to a single-vehicle accident on Secondary Highway 408. Mercy Flight was requested and transported the accident victim to Benefis.
— 8:10 p.m., Teton and Pondera county law officers were advised to be on the look out for a vehicle travelling on Secondary Highway 219 or in the west bound lane of the Interstate 15.
Sept. 7 — 7:54 a.m., MPH, Fairfield ambulance and fire department responded to an accident on Secondary Highway 431 where a vehicle ran into the back of a school bus. The driver of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to Benefis.
— 1:56 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 31 Third St. N.W. to Great Falls Clinic.
— 7:50 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a baler on fire off 16th Road Northwest and Fourth Lane Northwest.
Sept. 8 — 7:10 a.m., motorist reported a dead deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 3:18 p.m., MHP and Pendroy EMS respond to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89. One accident victim was transported to BTMC.
— 4:05 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Fairfield resident who had not responded to phone calls or a visiting health care worker.
— 6:45 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a suspicious individual who was walking into yards off Second Road and Eighth Lane Northeast.
— 10:45 p.m., Dutton ambulance crew provided a lift assist for a resident at 107 First Ave. N.E.
Sept. 9 — 11:24 a.m., road department crew reported a semi-truck that was broken down on 25th Road Northeast and 21st Lane Northeast causing a traffic concern.
— 11:46 a.m., Fairfield resident reported the suspicious individual from the previous evening is again wandering into yards.
— 3:17 p.m., deputy investigated reports of loud noises near the Choteau fire hall.
— 8:49 p.m., motorist reported a dead deer in the northbound lane of Interstate 15 near Dutton.
Sept. 10 — 12:03 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 322 Fourth St. N. and transported a patient to the Choteau LDS church parking lot to meet Mercy Flight.
— 12:22 p.m., Choteau transported a patient from 308 10th Ave. N.E. to BTMC.
— 12:33 p.m., state Adult Protective Services spoke with a deputy regarding a case in Choteau.
— 7:41 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious motorist driving around 10 Avenue Northeast and Ninth Avenue Northeast looking for an address that did not exist.
— 7:45 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible break-in at 31 Third St. N.W.
— 11:29 p.m., MHP, deputies, Choteau VFD and ambulance and Mercy Flight responded to a single-vehicle accident on Secondary Highway 221. The county coroner was also requested to the accident scene.
Sept. 11 — 12:14 a.m., deputy responded to a Choteau business where a woman was causing a disturbance.
— 7:33 a.m., motorist reported several black cows on U.S. Highway 287.
— 1:42 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was informed of a possibly abandoned vehicle at a Choteau business.
— 1:54 p.m., Bynum resident reported several tractors/trucks had windows broken out and vandalized near the Bynum Reservoir.
— 3:09 p.m., a hospice death in Dutton was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
—10:02 p.m., deputy arrested a woman on a warrant for violation of release conditions.
— 1:32 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified that an individual in hospice care had died.
— 2:56 p.m., Choteau VFD, Pendroy EMS and MHP responded to a vehicle striking a deer on U.S. Highway 89 near Bynum.
— 4:13 p.m., Choteau resident informed the Sheriff’s Office she just spotted a man who has been stalking her and said he might be driving a stolen vehicle.
— 7:18 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possibly impaired driver on Interstate 15.
— 11:03 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked near her residence. Upon investigation, the deputy assisted in finding a new location for the motorist who had stopped for some sleep.
From Sept. 3-12, the Sheriff’s office issued warnings for driving with no taillight and failure to stop at a stop sign, no proof of insurance, an urban zone violation, various stops for speeding on both the highway and in urban zones, and a failure to yield; and citations for not having a valid driver’s license and speeding.