As the inaugural year of “1000 in Action” nears its end, organizers thanked those who have supported the nonprofit foundation and awarded funding to several deserving groups during a gathering on Dec. 13.
The foundation was started in early spring by three Fairfield women — Jen Barnett, Jennifer Gruber-Fischer and Tasha Johnson — to effect major change in the lives of area children.
“Because of you, 1000 in Action has begun to make a huge impact toward preventing child abuse in our area,” Johnson, as spokeswoman for the group, said. “The advisory committee worked diligently over the past few months to narrow the focus of the needs they see on a daily basis.” They chose to target the funds raised to Toby’s House Crisis Nursery, Peace Place Respite Care and emergency funds for professionals dealing with children in challenging situations
Toby’s House Crisis Nursery is committed to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by providing crisis, respite and transitional care for children ages 0-6 free of charge. The crisis nursery is accessible to the public and has no income requirements for services. They also offer referrals that link parents and caregivers to community resources that build resilience and strengthen families. 1000 in Action donated $7,000 to cover their facility rent for a portion of the coming year.
Peace Place Respite Care provides safe respite care for children with special needs including developmental disabilities, physical challenges, or another type of medical diagnosis. Their staff are specially trained to deal with the unique needs of these children. Peace Place also focuses on providing individualized parenting classes as well as crisis prevention trainings for parents, caregivers, daycare providers and school personnel. The goal of these trainings is to keep all children, including those with difficult behaviors, safe and prevent physical violence. A total of $10,000 was given with $5,000 earmarked toward education of parents and caregivers and the other $5,000 toward the operation of their respite care programs.
Emergency funds for professionals dealing with children in challenging situations is available to professionals including police officers, first responders, social workers and medical workers to provide for emergent needs in their daily interactions with children. This could include things like providing a crib, bedding, car seat, winter coat, clothing, etc. for children in challenging situations. “Often these needs go unmet or are funded by the workers themselves,” Johnson said.
There was also $3,000 that will be available through the Great Falls Police Department, Great Falls Fire Department and local Department of Child and Family Services. Professionals in surrounding counties are encouraged to access these funds as well through contact with the Great Falls resources.
“Together we gathered $20,000 in 2021,” Johnson said. “We are already gearing up for the coming year so we can get the message out to more people who care and want to partner with us.” They plan to reach their $100,000 goal in 2022.
They asked everyone to please help spread the word. “This grassroots effort is important and will make a huge difference in the lives of our local children, especially those at risk for child abuse,” Johnson said.
“Remember, our organization is unique in that we have very little overhead,” Johnson pointed out. “We have no office, no employees and are simply a group of people who want to pool some of our resources to protect kids and help eliminate child abuse in our communities.”
Donations can be securely made at 1000inaction.org or sent to 1000 in Action, P.O. Box 665, Fairfield, MT 59436.