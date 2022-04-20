The Dutton/Brady School Board hired Jeremy Locke as the new superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. Locke will replace Erica Allen who is resigning at the end of her contract this summer to teach in Missoula at the University of Montana education pro-gram.
Locke, who moved to the community from Las Vegas, Nevada, has worked for one year in Dutton/Brady as the elementary principal. His educational background includes psychology, history and political science and he has dabbled in philosophy. At the time he accepted his principal job, he was working on a doctorate in educational leadership.
He and his wife Shanel have two daughters, Kitah and Lilly. The couple met at UM after their time in the military. Shanel was a cook in the Navy and Jeremy was an infan-tryman in the Army and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007-08.
They moved from Missoula to teach in eastern Montana, right on the North Dakota border in Fairview. Jeremy taught high school social studies and dual-credit courses and Shanel was the K-12 art and physical education teacher. In Las Vegas, Jeremy was a mid-dle school social studies teacher. He worked with students and parents in multiple capaci-ties, from advising and extracurricular activities like speech and drama, to school leader-ship teams.
When hired as principal a year ago, Locke said he was excited to work with the community and parents to give the Dutton/Brady students more opportunities in and out of the classroom. “I value the fundamentals: reading, writing and arithmetic,” Locke said. “I value being respectful, keeping things simple, doing things right.”
Locke was one of three candidates who applied for the superintendent’s position. After the board’s selection of the superintendent on March 25, board members moved forward to fill the principal’s job. They interviewed two candidates on April 13. The selec-tion of the principal is on the April 18 board meeting agenda.
During the board’s March 21 meeting, the trustees spent some of the district’s ES-SER III (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds. They approved the purchase of 70 Chromebooks for $25,000. Allen told the board the majority of the Chromebooks being using by the third- through 12th-grade students were purchased six years ago and are at the end of their lifespan, adding that, the district can’t re-license them and many are breaking down.
The board also purchased a ventilation machine for the shop. The portable dust and fume collector cost $6,627 and a ceiling exhaust system cost $1,300.
The board decided not to offer a retirement incentive to teachers this year.
Allen said that after reviewing the 2022-23 estimated budget, she didn’t expect to as for a new voted levy. The board approved a resolution to allow the flexibility of increas-ing permissive levies if the need arises before the final budget adoption in August.
It was noted during the March meeting the teacher and negotiation teams held their first meeting on Feb. 23. Since that meeting, considerable time has been spent de-veloping a new certified pay matrix. The committee met again on April 8 and continued to work on the new matrix, adding some new ideas. It will meet again on April 29.
Athletic Director Reid Michel said the district has received $3,000 from 3 Rivers Communications to help pay for the new shot clock system for boys and girls basketball for the 2022-23 school year. Michel is continuing to raise additional funds to offset the cost of a new clock system.
Locke noted during the meeting that the National Honor Society will host a commu-nity clean-up in Brady on April 21.
Other action items during the March 21 board meeting included:
•Adopting a new junior high U.S. history curriculum for the 2022-23 school year.
•Renewing the interlocal agreement with the Dupuyer School District, which allows Dutton/Brady School District to serve the Pondera Colony as an attendance center.
•Hiring of tenured and non-tenured certified teachers.
•Hiring of Melissa Castaneda and Tara Buttelman as junior high track coaches.