A 51-year-old pheasant hunter from Washington state sustained non-life threatening injuries when he surprised a male grizzly bear that was bedded down in brush on Oct. 11 in Teton County.
The hunter and his wife encountered the bear around noon while hunting for upland birds in a creek bottom on private property east of Choteau. As the humans approached a day bed in thick brush, the bear charged out at close range, knocking the hunter down, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said. The hunter fired at the bear with a shotgun and handgun, wounding the bear and stopping the attack. The hunter, his wife and their two dogs left the area and notified the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and FWP authorities of the encounter.
The 677-pound adult male bear, estimated at 14 to 16 years of age, had no known history of human conflict and had never been handled by bear managers. Evidence at the site suggested the bear’s defensive behavior was the result of a surprise encounter with the hunter and his wife.
FWP bear management specialists, game wardens and Teton County deputies returned to the site and located and euthanized the wounded bear later that afternoon after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
FWP bear management personnel in Choteau on Oct. 12 at 1:13 p.m. activated the FWP call-multiplier service and notified people in the vicinity that the encounter had occurred, letting them know the hunter, struck by a charging bear, was taken to a nearby hospital and was recovering from non-life threatening injuries. The recorded message also reminded people that hunters should take care when in bear country.
To guard against surprise encounters and remain vigilant and safe in bear country, FWP recommends those hunting this fall:
•Carry bear spray in an easily accessible location and be prepared to use it immediately.
•Look for bear sign and be cautious around creeks and areas with limited visibility, particularly brushy areas along creeks where bears may be bedded down for the day.
•Hunt with a group of people. Making localized noise to alert bears to your presence.
•Be aware that elk calls and cover scents can attract bears.
•Bring the equipment and people needed to help field dress game and remove the meat from the kill site as soon as possible.
•Hang any meat that must be left in the field during processing at least 10 feet off the ground and at least 150 yards from the gut pile. Leave it where it can be observed from a distance of at least 200 yards. Upon your return, observe the meat with binoculars. If it has been disturbed or if a bear is in the area, leave and call FWP.
Later in the day on Oct. 12, FWP released another press release about virtual safety training for hunters to be held on Oct. 14 and 22.
In that press release, FWP said human-bear conflicts increase in fall as bears gorge in preparation for hibernation and people take to the woods for archery and rifle hunting seasons. Elk and deer rifle season opener is Oct. 22, and FWP is hosting two virtual bear safety training events, followed by two bear spray give-away opportunities in Bozeman and Helena.
The virtual bear safety events are focused on bear awareness for hunters and will cover bear safety, biology, conflict prevention, responding to bear encounters, handling carcasses in bear country, and how to use bear spray. The two events will be held Oct. 14 and Oct. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Virtual presentations are free and open to anyone. Each event will cover the same material.
To attend the virtual training on Oct. 14, click here:
mt-gov.zoom.us/j/83855743707?pwd=dUNvOEo4eGZEaTZqQzQwOW1jT1BiZz09.
To attend the virtual training on Oct. 24, click here:
mt-gov.zoom.us/j/81115473564?pwd=dWFOMW5VRTBXR21yN2ZUYm55VmhiQT09.
If you are interested in learning more about hunting safely in grizzly bear country and can’t make it to one of these events, you can watch a recording of the “Bear Safety for Hunters” presentation here: youtu.be/tihgSHMHVhA.
For more information and resources on bear safety, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware.