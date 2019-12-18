In cooperation with Teton County and the city of Choteau, the Teton River Distribution Project and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation have recognized the need to collect baseline data for groundwater elevations throughout the Springhill reach of the Teton River, Spring Creek and within the city limits of Choteau.
Chief Water Commissioner Peter Fritsch and DNRC hydrologist Aaron Fiaschetti are asking Choteau residents for help identifying wells that can be used to monitor groundwater levels and map groundwater flow directions. They will need information regarding the well type, depth and location. Access to the monitoring wells will be needed on a monthly to quarterly basis.
City residents who own wells not used for drinking water and who would like to participate in the groundwater mapping project, should contact Fritsch at 406-600-6353 or tetonriver.mt@gmail.com or Fiaschetti at 406-444-0504 or at Afiaschetti@mt.gov.