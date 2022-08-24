Greenfield Elementary School will start the new year on Aug. 31 under the leadership of a new administrator.
Jarid Lawson is the kindergarten throughout eighth-grade administrator and will teach junior high math and fifth through eighth grade physical education. Lawson takes over for longtime administrator Paul Wilson, who took the job of junior high and high school principal and transportation director at Fairfield Public Schools.
Lawson is originally from the Kansas City, Missouri, area. He went to a small school where his mom was the art and computer teacher. He attended Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wisconsin, where he played college soccer and received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education. He began teaching in Independence, Missouri, for a year before moving with his wife Lindsay to Mesa, Arizona, where they have grown their family and taught for the last 11 years. Among the schools he has worked at are Legacy Traditional School, Time for Tots Preschool and Kinder Prep, Tri-City Christian Academy, Leading Edge Academy, Imagine Schools and Tri-City Christian School.
“I have spent most of my teaching career teaching fifth through eighth grades in various roles,” Lawson said. “Over the last five years I have transitioned to more administrative roles of vice-principal for three years and preschool director for two years.” In 2021 Lawson completed his master’s degree in education with an emphasis in administration.
“Over the last 12 years I have enjoyed my journey as an educator,” Lawson said. “The opportunities to train young people in the classroom, on the court/field and through life produced a lifetime of memories and investments that I am always seeking to build upon.” He went on to say as he transitioned into teaching not only students, but also parents and teachers. “I have embraced the opportunities to expand my horizons as an educator,” he said. “I am excited for the opportunity to grow as a leader and an educator.”
Lawson and his wife have four children, Aaden, 11, Summer, 9, Xander, 6, and Kinsley, 4. The family is living in Choteau. “As we looked for housing options, Choteau provided the best options for our family,” Lawson said. “We have enjoyed spending time in Fairfield and Choteau. The people of both communities are wonderful. The rivalry is real but there is a respect and friendliness within the two communities as well. I have enjoyed seeing the communities support one another during the different summer events.”
When asked why they selected Montana to move to, Lawson said his family’s adventure coming to Montana started three years ago. “We started vacationing a few weeks each summer with my wife’s aunt and uncle in Choteau,” the new administrator said. “We enjoyed the escape from the Arizona summer heat. As we began to learn more about communities in the area, we found the pace of life refreshing and the people welcoming.”
Last summer, Lawson met with several educators in the area to see whether the philosophy of education matched their own. “We had great conversations with Cathy Sessions and Chuck Gameon as well as other teachers and administrators in the area,” he said. “It was at the conclusion of our trip last summer that we realized this area was where we wanted to continue raising our children. The small-town life allows us to make a difference in our communities while raising our children to understand the importance of relationships, agriculture, sports, fine arts and family.”
“My wife and I have been career educators and coaches, and we love the opportunity to invest in our community,” Lawson said. “We are looking forward to learning and growing in our Choteau and Fairfield communities.”
Besides Lawson, there are no other new staff members, but there are few changes in duties. Current teacher Beth McWilliams will teach the third-grade English language arts and math in the morning. She will also become part of the junior high team as the social studies teacher.
Jamie Seiler will focus on the second grade and will be the coordinator for the school’s Title I program to provide extra assistance students may need.
Over the summer, Greenfield completed a few projects at the school in addition to general maintenance. They poured a concrete slab for dumpsters and completely stripped and waxed the school floors. The addition of trees to the shelterbelt to the west of the school grounds is underway and will be completed by late September. The west side of the baseball field will be getting a fence as an additional wildlife deterrent.
A big project the school is planning for the fall at Greenfield is the complete overhaul of the baseball field. “It is our goal to make a baseball/softball field that brings the community of Fairfield together for time at the ball diamond,” Lawson said. They are currently working on fielding bids for the grounds work. “Our goal is by this spring to have a new field to use for the spring seasons,” he added. “We are thrilled with the prospect of training young people within our community to love the games of baseball and softball while getting to play on a quality field.”
Anyone in the community who would like to get involved in this project is asked to please call the Greenfield school office.
The school district is anticipating an enrollment of 75 students. Lawson said activities will remain the same as last year as the district focuses on improving and enhancing the current programs and activities. “We are excited about the opportunity to assist our students in growing physically, mentally, socially and emotionally,” he added.
School starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 3:30 p.m. daily. Greenfield students in sports from grades fifth to eighth grades will once again participate with the Fairfield Public Schools.