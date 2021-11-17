The annual Rudolph Run sponsored by the Fairfield women’s service club started Nov. 15.
Individuals, families and service organizations are asked to select a tag from the annual Rudolph Run Christmas Tree. On the tag is the age of a child, teenager or adult in need. There are no names revealed on the tags, as only the coordinators of the project know that information.
The tree is set up at Fairfield City Hall on Main Street, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m.
The gift or gifts must be purchased, wrapped and returned to city office by Friday, Dec. 17, allowing time for delivery of the packages before Christmas.
Tammy Comer and Megan Caffyn, members of the Junior Women’s Club, are the coordinators of the project. If you know of someone whose name should be considered to receive a package or have questions, contact Comer at the Fairfield Town Office at 406-467-2510.
The members of the Junior Women’s Club express their appreciation for those who have supported this project in years past and ask for community members’ continued involvement this year.