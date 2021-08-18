The Fairfield Town Council held a brief budget hearing, approved moving forward with a planning grant for storm water and approved the special assessments for street maintenance, lights and garbage at the Aug. 11 meeting.
Fairfield town finance officer Tammy Comer highlighted a few sections of the proposed budget, noting there isn’t a great deal of change from last year’s budget. She said $100,000 has been set aside over the past two years to cover the cost of work scheduled on the Fairfield swimming pool house to meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
There were no public comments, nor were there any questions from the three council members present at the meeting. The final budget will be approved during a special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 5:15 p.m. Comer said a copy of the budget is available at the city office for those wishing to look through the document.
The council approved applying for a planning grant for a storm water preliminary engineering report following a presentation by Jeremiah Theys from Great West Engineering. Theys said the document would be helpful with future projects the town may be looking at doing, depending upon the finances that will be available in the next few years. The town can apply for a grant for $15,000 and use American Rescue Plan Act funding for the remainder needed.
Under action items, the council approved a resolution for special assessments for street maintenance. They continue to add funds for the maintenance of the streets for either a larger project or in sections. It is hoped the town will be able to work on several streets if the proposed water project is approved and the sections are torn up for that project. The cost of fixing those streets could be partially funded through the water project.
They also approved the special assessment for the garbage service and the lighting district with a pass-through increase from the provider for garbage and small decrease in the lightning district assessment.
The council approved a pay request for Wadsworth Builders for the Pool ADA Project. The contractor has not indicated a start time but is working on some preliminary paperwork needed for the project. The project has a completion date of June 1, 2022.
Jason Stott outlined for the council a proposed annual car show the first weekend in May to raise funds for the Trysten Fellers scholarship that was established following his tragic death in May. Stott said he works with Trysten’s parents and wanted to finds a way to continue to add to the scholarship fund. “I’m hoping to make this a big event, kind of the first big outdoor activity going into summer,” Stott said. “I’m just beginning to plan and would like the council’s approval for possible blocking streets, etc.”
Stott said he is working with Trysten’s mom Rory Fellers on the fundraiser. “So many generously contributed to the scholarship account that will be given to students at Augusta and Fairfield going into ag-related fields,” Stott said. “We just want to keep it going and his memory alive through these scholarships.”
Councilmen Loren Tacke said the event doesn’t require any council approval at this time but judging from the comments, the council is behind the event and will assist when needed.
Mayor Bob Swartz informed the board he continues to contact residents who aren’t mowing their grass. He noted the response has been good and he appreciated them either mowing or finding someone else to take care of the issue in a timely fashion.
Nick Dale said the town maintenance crew is working on potholes throughout the community. The town is using the Durpatcher from Choteau to do the work.
The town issued one zoning permit to Brad and Rachele Palmer for the structure on their property at the corner of First Avenue South and Fifth Street. They had asked for a variance at the July council meeting and were turned down by the council. The couple reworked the placement of the structure to meet the current zoning regulations.