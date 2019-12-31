Neighbors Helping Neighbors has had a busy 2019 with a mission of helping lower-income families in Teton County.
The total financial assistance given through Dec. 20, 2019, was $28,835.21. “Because of our volunteer commitment, we are proud of our low expenses and some families continue to help us by doing small ‘paybacks’ or acts of kindness for others in our community,” said coordinator Linda Sentz. “Their gifts back to NHN this year totaled $1,080.”
The financial assistance for rent and mortgages totaled $10,167.22 and helped 18 families. Utility bills (gas, electric, water, propane and firewood) totaled $7,864.05 for 24 families. Gift cards worth $5,385 helped 84 Choteau, Dutton, Fairfield and Power families with extra food, gas, school supplies, clothes and shoes.
Major appliances, furniture and repair work totaling $1,282.75 assisted four families. Two families received help with medical exams and glasses totaling $709.25. NHN was able to buy baby wipes and diapers for the Teton County WIC program and Caring Tree, totaling $1,511.36. The group also provided one family with an activity card, sports shoes and clothes for $304.78. NHN purchased tires for one family, $820, and helped with art lessons and a workshop, $290.80. “Our one special project was a donation of $500 for the Beef to Schools Program,” Sentz said.
“NHN tries to keep updated on current resources, and our first goal is to refer families to any existing helping organizations,” Sentz added. “We receive permission from families to check references and to explore individual family budgets to look for ways to help families be sustainable. We are sorry, but NHN is not set up to handle family crisis situations.”
“Our sincere thanks to all the individuals and organizations who have offered donations to Neighbors Helping Neighbors and we thank all the individuals in our community who are helping folks privately,” Sentz said. “We continue to be grateful for the generosity from our community that has given help and hope to families with challenging financial struggles.”
Donations can be made to NHN, P.O. Box 303, Choteau, MT, 59422.
For assistance or further information, please call the Neighbors Helping Neighbors message phone at 466-3646. Leave your name and contact information for a volunteer to contact you. You can also contact any of the NHN board members: Jaim McPherson-Birkeland, Dawn Baker, Lee Barhaugh, Kristen Boroff, Zaneta Hirst, Cynthia Rice, Linda Sentz and Neal Wedum.