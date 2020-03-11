A tree board retreat is planned in Choteau on March 19 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Choteau Pavilion.
Members of tree boards from across Montana will gather to strengthen networks, identify challenges, share experiences and learn from one another.
Paul Ries, an educator, arborist and urban forester will be the featured speaker at the retreat.
Retreat topics include: what makes some tree boards more successful than others; how can understaffed and overwhelmed tree boards effectively plan for the future; demonstrations and discussions about management plans; tree ordinances and hazard trees.
Admission to the retreat is free and assistance available to offset costs of travel and lodging. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Stage Stop Inn, as well.
For more information or to register to the retreat, call 751-2246 or email aulwelling@mt.gov.