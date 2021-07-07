June 27 — 12:20 a.m., Choteau resident reported his daughter had been harassed.
— 12:32 a.m., employee at a Choteau business requested assistance with two patrons.
— 2:22 a.m., deputies assisted with a family issue in Dutton.
— 6:32 a.m., motorist reported livestock on U.S. Highway 287 near Seven Mile Hill.
— 6:36 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 170 Knowlton Road and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 10:07 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a suspicious individual at the Lowry Bridge campground.
— 10:50 a.m., BTMC personnel reported an individual with a dog bite at the emergency room.
— 1:45 p.m., deputies, Choteau ambulance and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident on Teton Canyon Road and Eureka Lake Road. The ambulance transported one patient to BTMC.
— 4:59 p.m., emergency services, deputies and Choteau ambulance and Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the Bynum Reservoir. The occupants of the vehicle refused transport by ambulance.
— 6:48 p.m., deputies served a warrant for Lewis and Clark County.
— 6:50 p.m., deputies served a warrant for MHP in Great Falls.
— 7:52 p.m., motorist on U.S. Highway 89 requested an ambulance for rider who was bitten by bee and was having an allergic reaction. The patient was taken by ambulance to Benefis in Great Falls.
June 28 — 3:44 a.m., Cascade County requested assistance in locating a teenager who was involved in a car accident, ran from the scene and was in a field with unknown injuries.
— 7:19 a.m., Bynum resident reported a motorist driving on private property resulting in gates left open and cows out.
— 8:51 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Frontier Family Practice and transported a patient to Benefis
— 1:05 p.m., Choteau resident reported a battery charger being taken from a garage.
— 1:09 p.m., Choteau resident reported a barbecue and propane tanks being taken from a back yard.
— 3:39 p.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported several goats on the roadway causing traffic concern.
— 3:47 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a woman who fell at a Fairfield business and hit her head. The patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 3:48 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a call from an alarm company for a Choteau business. After visiting with an employee at the business, deputy determined all to be okay.
— 4:38 p.m., Choteau resident reported a missing firearm.
— 4:43 p.m., motorist reported witnessing a minor unbelted and hanging out vehicle window on Secondary Highway 220.
— 5:48 p.m., Bynum resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked in front of an abandoned house.
— 6:02 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the location of an individual in possible violation of release conditions.
— 6:40 p.m., Fairfield ambulance and Teton County coroner responded to death at Front Range Assisted Living in Fairfield.
— 7:17 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a driver of a vehicle on Secondary Highway 221.
— 8:16 p.m., Fairfield resident requested a deputy check on the welfare of a possibly suicidal individual.
—8:56 p.m., Fairfield resident asked deputy to check on the welfare of minors on U.S. Highway 89 and First Road Southeast who were jumping from bridge into the irrigation canal.
— 10:21 p.m., motorist reported large round hay bales broken apart and blocking passing lane.
June 29 — 1:23 a.m., deputy and Choteau ambulance responded to a fight at a residence. One individual was transported by ambulance to BTMC. Deputies arrested one individual on charges of assault with a weapon.
— 9:03 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a musical instrument that had been stolen from a car in Choteau.
— 12:25 p.m., Choteau brush truck responded to a wildland fire on U.S. Highway 89 near Miller Colony.
— 12:57 p.m., an alarm company called in a burglar alarm at the American Legion. The deputy found nothing amiss.
— 1:57 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified that someone had rummaged through five vehicles at Desh’s Tire and Automotive, 401 Main Ave. in Choteau.
— 3:56 p.m., deputy responded to a report of a vehicle being driven by a possibly impaired driver.
— 9:13 p.m., motorist reported an irrigation sprinkler watering on Secondary Highway 431.
June 30 — 4:27 a.m., deputy assisted a Choteau resident who was riding a bicycle wearing dark clothing.
— 9:33 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was contacted about goats on Interstate 15.
— 12:59 p.m., Augusta resident spoke with a deputy.
— 2:22 p.m., Choteau VFD was notified of a hay fire on U.S. Highway 287 but the call was canceled while they were en route.
— 3:03 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a minor wandering on First Avenue Northwest without their parents.
— 3:18 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of goats on Interstate 15 causing a traffic concern. Owner of the animals was located and contact information established.
—3:46 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding an incident they witnessed at the Choteau Mini-Park.
—4:13 p.m., motorist reported horses on U.S. Highway 89 south of Choteau.
—9:37 p.m., Sheriff’s Office notified of a fire alarm at the Skyline Lodge.
— 11:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported suspicious activity in the alley between Third and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
July 1 — 6:28 a.m., Choteau resident reported a family member who is in possible violation of probation.
— 1:52 p.m., Choteau and Fairfield VFDs responded to a brush fire on Bellview Road.
— 3:04 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 287.
— 4:21 p.m., motorist reported almost hitting cows on Power/Dutton Frontage Road.
— 5:06 p.m., deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident involving no injuries on West Division and Seventh Avenue Southwest.
— 5:58 p.m., deputy and Fairfield ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection to U.S. Highway 287 and Jackson Corner. One patient was transported by ambulance to Benefis.
— 8:29 p.m., deputy assisted with a lost dog on Secondary Highway 221, returning the animal to its owner.
— 9:28 p.m., Choteau resident reported a bear had just walked through her yard at 51 Sherman Lane.
— 11:08 p.m., deputies and Choteau ambulance responded to a report of an individual being hit and possibly stabbed near the fire hall in Choteau.
— 11:23 p.m., deputies pursued a vehicle throughout the county at high speeds that matched the description of a vehicle involved in the incident in Choteau at 11:08 p.m.
July 2 — 3:58 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to Frontage Road and transported two individuals involved in the incident in Choteau from the previous evening. A female was taken to the Sheriff’s Office and a male to BTMC.
— 9:52 a.m., Fairfield resident reported the garbage service left a large section of trash on Secondary Highway 408.
— 10:11 a.m., Choteau resident reported two individuals hiding in her yard the previous night.
July 3 — 10:44 a.m., Choteau resident reported a lost wallet.
— 11:13 a.m., Sheriff’s Office notified of guns and a wallet stolen from a vehicle in Choteau.
— 1:14 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a pivot watering roadway on Second Lane and Second Street.
—3:21 p.m., Bynum resident reported irrigation pivot watering on U.S. Highway 89 and 26th Road Northwest.
— 3:56 p.m., Fairfield, Choteau and Sun River fire departments, deputies and Fairfield ambulance responded to a barn fire at 31 Fifth Lane N.E., Fairfield.
— 4:30 p.m., Dutton resident informed the Sheriff’s Office of an incident in a business the previous night.
— 8:40 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified by an alarm company of an SOS from a satellite phone from individuals in Lewis and Clark National Forest. Dispatch assisted in connecting Mercy Flight directly with the individual to arrange landing zone. The individual was successfully transported by the helicopter to hospital.
— 9:06 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was made aware of minors who were taking county signs down.
— 9:53 p.m., Choteau resident reported her wallet had been stolen.
— 10:44 p.m., Sheriff’s Office notified of individual possibly shooting on his property on Sherman Lane.
— 11:45 p.m., Choteau resident reported a broken irrigation pivot that was flooding an area of the Choteau Cemetery.
From June 27 to July 3 deputies issued a warning for a stop sign violation, failure to yield to right of way and several for speeding.