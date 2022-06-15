Kenneth Bassmann, the crew chief of the Choteau ambulance crew, receives the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association’s Distinguished Citizen Award on June 3 at the Sheriff’s Office. Here past MSPOA President Wynn Mehan of Broadwater County presents Bassman with a plaque. Looking on are Teton County Sheriff Keith VanSetten (left of Bassmann) and, (right of Mehan) Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, Cascade County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Van Dyken and Teton County deputy Nico Myers who nominated Bassmann for the award.