The Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (MSPOA) on June 3 awarded its Distinguished Citizen award to Kenneth Bassmann, the crew chief for the Choteau ambulance service with Teton County Emergency Medical Services.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, a past president of the MSPOA, along with former presidents Teton County Sheriff Keith VanSetten and Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Mehan, and current President Scott Van Dyken, a captain with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, presented Bassmann with the award during a ceremony at the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
“I thank Ken for being here today and every day,” VanSetten said during the ceremony.
Dutton said there were several nominees for this statewide award and the MSPOA membership voted to recognize Bassmann, based on his nomination by Teton County deputy Nico Myers.
The Distinguished Citizen award is presented annually to individuals, couples, families or organizations whose actions of valor, heroism, volunteerism or outstanding service and dedication far exceeded normal civic responsibilities and have made a significant contribution to the community, according to the nomination guidelines.
During the award ceremony, Myers said he has worked with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for about two and a half years as a deputy sheriff and deputy coroner and during that time he has been routinely impressed with Bassmann’s leadership, compassion and professionalism.
In addition to providing high-quality service to people who need an ambulance, Myers said, Bassmann is always working to keep the law enforcement responders safe as well. “He’s always there, making sure we’re squared away,” he said.
In his nomination, Myers said Bassmann, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel who was a communications officer, had a second career working in information technology in the eastern United States before moving to Choteau.
Bassmann began volunteering with the Teton County EMS in 2016 and has been the Choteau crew chief since 2018.
Myers said the Sheriff’s Office works closely with EMS and they often respond to emergency calls together. “Ken responds to almost every emergency and non-emergency medical page issued by TCSO dispatch,” Myers wrote. “Ken does not discriminate or pick and choose what calls he responds to. He is the exemplar of commitment and dedication as a crew chief.”
When TCSO deputies have used personally provided medical supplies for various reasons on calls, Bassmann commonly follows up in a gratuitous and altruistic manner, replenishing the medical supplies used, Myers wrote, adding that the crew chief always offers great thanks for the help provided.
Myers wrote that Bassmann has helped with coroner calls as well and was the key individual in the donation/operation and installation of an electric gurney for the coroner to use on calls. “This has been a great asset to the Coroner's Office as we commonly will respond to coroner calls as a one-coroner crew,” Myers wrote.
A state-endorsed “LEAD” instructor for conducting emergency care provider courses, Bassmann has been a key contributor in keeping the TCSO, Teton County Search and Rescue and others trained and certified with CPR and AED classes, Myers wrote. “Ken has instructed countless Stop the Bleed courses in Teton County. He offers this training to local volunteer groups, schools, numerous local businesses, the Scouts and also to local farmers and ranchers on the small-scale/individual level,” Myers wrote. “He does not limit the resources he has to offer: if any one person desires to learn, Ken will extend his services.”
Myers wrote, “Ken is the epitome of selfless service to our community. He is one that will always be there for anyone who needs him. Through Ken's actions he promotes community cohesion that includes all who reside, visit, work and play here in Teton County.”
Deb Coverdell, the Teton County EMS director, said during the awards ceremony that Bassmann is a great addition to the Teton County ambulance program. “More than anything, he brought leadership,” she said.
Bassmann said, “I’m really honored. It’s a pleasure serving with these guys. Keith, you have a great team.”
In an interview with the Acantha, Bassmann said he visited relatives in Choteau several times and decided he would like to retire here. “It’s a whole lot nicer than the East Coast,” he said. He started visiting the area in 2008, bought a partially built house here in 2010 and officially moved in 2014.
The home Bassmann built was west of Choteau in the Teton Canyon — miles away from emergency help or a hospital. Knowing time counts in a medical emergency, Bassmann said, he signed up for an emergency medical responder first-aid class and met Coverdell.
About a year later, she called him and encouraged him to take the training to become an emergency medical technician, and he readily agreed. “I like the people. I like the work,” he said of serving on the Choteau ambulance crew.
Having an EMS crew is vital to the health and welfare of the community, especially an aging community, Bassman said. He could use more EMS volunteers on the ambulance crew and encourages people to sign up for the next EMS class that will be offered in July. An organizational meeting for this class is set for June 22 at the Choteau ambulance station.
“We just kind of need more people at all times,” Bassmann said, adding that a few more trained volunteers to take calls would lighten the load for everyone.
The EMT training includes 150 hours of classroom and practical training, a practical test and a national competency test, followed by licensing by the state.
“It’s very rewarding. You get to meet a lot of people,” Bassmann said. “It stretches you. It gets you out of your comfort zone.”
Bassmann said he is honored to work with a great crew of emergency dispatchers, with the other EMTs and with the deputies. “They are a great group of people to work with,” he said. “They are outstanding people, and I think the county is lucky to have them.”