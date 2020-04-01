I suspect many of us are going to find ourselves staying home in April more than we usually do. We may also find ourselves doing more home cooking. Now can be a great time to take stock of your food storage.
Some may be fortunate enough to have a pantry as a dedicated food storage space, others may have cupboards, totes or boxes. Growing up on a farm that was pretty remote, we had an entire room the size of my courthouse office or most people’s bedrooms. We also had a root cellar that my dad had built into our house, plus a couple large ones in outdoor locations.
I grew up seeing food grown, preserved, stocked and stored. I realize I may have taken that early training for granted. As a young girl I was often put in charge of shelving the case goods my mom bought and she taught me that the newest items go in the back so the oldest items would be in the front and used first. Later, as an educator teaching food safety classes, I learned this method was called FIFO — First In, First Out.
If you haven’t heard of FIFO, or haven’t practiced it, you might take advantage of the extra time at home by pulling out all your canned and packaged food and arranging it by date order, putting the items with the most current date to the back. At the farm, because of all the space, it was easy to organize the food this way and because my dad had cleverly built the shelves for canned goods with a wooden lip on the front so we could store cans on their sides and as the newest items went in the back, the ones that needed to be used first rolled to the front.
If you have the time, skills, supplies and equipment, you may even want to rethink the whole way you store your food and redesign your pantry while you have the food removed. It is also a great time to vacuum out the crumbs in the backs of drawers and cupboards, wipe surfaces down with warm soapy water and then sanitize with a bleach solution. The USDA recommends making a sanitizing solution with one tablespoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water. It really doesn’t take much bleach, and since we are all likely conserving our bleach, that is a good thing.
Now, if you are cleaning your home to disinfect after someone has been sick or out of concern for coronavirus, the CDC recommends one third cup bleach per gallon of water or four teaspoons per quart. Check CDC.gov for more information. Only mix the amount you plan to use when you need it, as a homemade bleach solution will lose effectiveness over time. If you start to do a bunch of cleaning in your home, remember not to mix bleach cleansers with ammonia cleanser. The fumes are deadly, and it will be your own expiration date you’ll be concerned about, not that of your food.
As you go about organizing your food to put back in your clean and sanitized area, you may start to wonder about all those expiration dates. According to the USDA, two types of product dating may be shown on a product label. “Open Dating” is a calendar date applied to a food product by the manufacturer or retailer. The calendar date provides consumers with information on the estimated period of time for which the product will be of best quality and to help the store determine how long to display the product for sale. “Closed Dating” is a code that consists of a series of letters and/or numbers applied by manufacturers to identify the date and time of production. Manufacturers provide dating to help consumers and retailers decide when food is of best quality. Except for infant formula, dates are not an indicator of the product’s safety and are not required by federal law.
There are no uniform or universally accepted descriptions used on food labels for open dating in the United States. As a result, there are a wide variety of phrases used on labels to describe quality dates. A “best if used by/before” date indicates when a product will be of best flavor or quality. It is not a purchase or safety date. A “sell-by” date tells the store how long to display the product for sale for inventory management. It is not a safety date. A “use-by” date is the last date recommended for the use of the product while at peak quality. It is not a safety date except when used on infant formula. A “freeze-by” date indicates when a product should be frozen to maintain peak quality. It is not a purchase or safety date.
You might be picking up on something as you read the USDA information. Most food, with the exception of infant formula, is usable in terms of safety far beyond the dates on the packaging. The USDA says, “Most shelf-stable foods are safe indefinitely. In fact, canned goods will last for years, as long as the can itself is in good condition (no rust, dents, or swelling). Packaged foods (cereal, pasta, cookies) will be safe past the “best by” date, although they may eventually become stale or develop an off flavor. You’ll know when you open the package if the food has lost quality.”
My sister is spending more time at home, too, as her employers moved to stay home orders a few weeks ago. She reported their local store was limiting hours and purchases but remained well stocked. Her family is working through the freezer and pantry to plan meals. She reported she found some sugar-free apricot Jell-O that expired in 2003. I told her it would still be safe to use, but I certainly cannot imagine why anyone would want apricot Jell-O in the first place. She threw it out but used gelatin with a 2015 date.
The USDA estimates that 30% of the food supply is lost or wasted at the retail and consumer level. After learning more about food waste at a conference a few years ago, I became more dedicated to not wasting food in my own household. Food waste is bad for the environment and landfills and for our individual budgets. I suspect that you may not want to waste food now either and reduce your trips to the grocery store, which means that planning can help.
Now that you’ve cleaned and sanitized your food storage area, you are ready to put back your packaged food in date order. Presumably, you’ll be organizing your fresh, refrigerated and frozen foods similarly. Make note of the items you should start using soonest and start planning your meals around those items. I have done my meal planning this way for years.
Each Sunday, we gather as a family and plan our week. We have a small weekly markerboard. First, we write in all the obligations that will take people away from home during a meal so we can plan meals according to who will be at the table. Of course, lately that has not been a consideration. Second, I look at food items that need to be used soonest and suggest meals accordingly. Everyone has a chance to suggest meal ideas, which helps reduce waste, too. We typically plan at least one or two meals that are “FFY” or “Fend For Yourself,” to help use up leftovers. Our lunches are almost always supper meal leftovers. After we have the meals planned, I double check against ingredients on hand and then make the grocery shopping list for items needed. It is always great when no trip to the store is needed. Personally, I try to get groceries only once per week or less.
It is even more important now to limit shopping trips, to limit exposure and spread during this COVID-19 pandemic. I also make my grocery list according to the layout of the store, because it makes the shopping more organized and efficient. I learned that technique in a high school home economics/family consumer science class — thanks Mrs. Alley.
I know many households are accustomed to running to the store every time they need an ingredient and, with teenage drivers in my family it was easy to send them to the store more frequently. Now is not the time to be running to the store unnecessarily, especially if you have space to store food and the budget to buy for a week or two at a time. Remember many foods can be frozen, including milk, so take advantage of freezer space if you have it to limit your trips to the store. Now is the time to take stock of the food you have and start planning how to use it for your meals.
As you are planning, you may consider scheduling one or two take-out meals a week if your budget allows. Our local restaurants and businesses are taking a hit during this pandemic and could use your patronage.
My sister’s meal planning includes trying to keep local restaurants afloat. It may be nice to see “take out” written on your weekly menu plan as a break and to look forward to enjoying an evening free of cooking. In my household, I have truly been appreciating meals with my family as one of the unexpected benefits of the clearing of most of our schedules.
For those who are alone and finding the isolation challenging, I encourage you to make a lunch or dinner “date” with a friend. You can plan a meal together from your own residences, share recipes or try new recipes and use video chat or speaker phone to enjoy a meal together.
Our family “invited” friends for supper Saturday and shared tortilla-making tips and tacos. The family lives close, but right now everyone seems to be distant. Be creative as you plan your food and connections with your friends and family.
If you have questions regarding meal planning, food preparation, safety and storage, you can contact me at jane.wolery@montana.edu or call me at 590-2492.