Karhu Koski Distillery is holding a public meeting at the Stage Stop Inn on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and is inviting Teton County residents along with Montana residents in general to learn more about the new business on the southeast side of the county.
Refreshments will be served and a question-and-answer session will be held after the main presentation.
Joel Almeida, founder and chief executive officer of Karhu Koski Distillery, will discuss his company’s vision for the distillery and tasting room to be constructed at 430 Gordon Road. Vaughn, MT 59487, which is located between Power and Vaughn. Questions in advance can be submitted to joel@karhukoskidistillery.com.
Karhu Koski Distillery L.L.C. is a recent awardee of the Big Sky Trust Fund Job Creation grant, a program from the Montana Department of Commerce.
Karhu Koski held a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony with the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce in September and construction is expected to begin soon on a state-of-the-art facility to create a quality product line and establish a tourism destination on the road to Glacier National Park.
