The Choteau school board will hold a special meeting via conference call on Wednesday, April 1, at 7 a.m. The public is welcome to dial in using a telephone by calling 1-312-757-3121 and entering the access code 549-442-061.
Agenda items include:
•Recognition of visitors and public comment.
•Superintendent Chuck Gameon’s report.
•Consider approval of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Choteau Education Association to recognize the change in working conditions for teachers that going to online school has required. This document is a revision of an existing MOU and will be posted on the schools’ website, www.choteauschools.net, before the meeting. Anyone wishing to download it and print it out is encouraged to do so.
•Consider accepting the resignation of Kevin Kovatch, the assistant high school girls basketball coach. Gameon will recommend accepting this resignation.
•Consider approval of updates to the school’s learning plan. Gameon says he is not planning any major changes to the plan that was submitted to the governor’s office and has been accepted and approved, but he is including this agenda item just in case any changes come up that need board approval.
For more information, email Gameon at chuck.gameon@choteauschools.net.