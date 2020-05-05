The unofficial results of the Dutton/Brady school levy election on May 5 show voters passing a $9,666.59 levy by a large margin, 202 to 93, according to District Clerk Betty Brumwell. The voters approved allowing the school district to levy 1.33 mills in new property taxes on all property owners to help fund the operation of the K-12 school system. In other unofficial results, Michael Clark, was elected to a three-year term on the school board. He was running uncontested and will be sworn in at the board's first regular meeting in May.
Mark Lehman was elected the new trustee for the Power School District. Lehman received 112 votes while incumbent Ken May received 97. There were also three write-ins ballots. Power has 368 registered voters of which 212 ballots were returned, close to 58% turnout.