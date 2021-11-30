Nov. 21 — 8:28 a.m., motorist reported a cow on Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern and the owner was located.
— 11:55 a.m., Sheriff’s Office contacted Fish, Wildlife and Parks to visit with hunters who would not leave private property at the landowner’s request.
— 2:45 p.m., motorist reported a cow on U.S. Highway 89. The livestock inspector was contacted due to an ongoing issue.
— 4:12 p.m., Dutton resident reported a mailbox that was stolen.
— 5:58 p.m., deputy investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle and individual inside the fence at the JARR business in Choteau.
—Nov. 22 — 1:05 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1006 W. Division and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 9:36 a.m., Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on an individual in Choteau.
— 2:11 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at 814 Ninth Ave. N.W.; the patient refused transport.
— 4:08 p.m., deputy responded to a domestic dispute in Choteau between a parent and child.
— 5:53 p.m., Dutton resident reported being harassed.
— 10:47 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Dutton resident at the request of a friend from out-of-state.
Nov. 23 — 3:43 p.m., Sheriff’s Office started an information call on a Fairfield resident who failed to register.
— 7:17 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
Nov. 24 — 7:17 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a tent torn up on Castle Reef Road with a truck parked down by the main road.
— 7:46 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 11:14 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Montana Highway Patrol of a reckless driver on Secondary Highway 408.
— 1:55 p.m., BTMC requested an ambulance to transport a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:01 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a fixed plane flight crew at the Choteau to BTMC to pick up a patient and returned to the airport with crew and patient.
Nov. 25 — 12:08 p.m., Choteau resident reported a stolen lawn mower.
Nov. 26 — 12:44 a.m., following a report of a vehicle by the side of the road for an extended time, a deputy spoke with the driver who was traveling in the area and directed her to the camping area near Freezout Lakes so she could sleep in her vehicle for the night.
— 7:41 p.m., motorist reported livestock on Secondary Highway 408 to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 12:04 p.m., Choteau resident reported an accident on Main Avenue involving no injuries or damage to the vehicle but caused damage to a small marker near the donation area of the thrift store.
— 1:07 p.m., dispatch checked with a business where an alarm company had reported the back door alarm and motion detector had been triggered.
— 2:39 p.m., deputy responded to a Choteau family matter where an individual was threatening self harm.
— 8:18 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Front Range Assisted Living and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 9:50 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 633 First Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 10:01 p.m., Power ambulance was requested for a medical emergency at 506 Rainbow Ave. and was cancelled en route as the patient was taken by private vehicle.
Nov. 27 — 9:30 a.m., Dutton resident reported a traffic concern on Interstate 15 and requested MHP check it out.
— 3:06 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle being repossessed in the Bynum area.
— 9:01 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Interstate 15 and given the location, information was relayed to Pondera County.
— 10:36 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible theft of personal property.
From Nov. 21-27, deputies issued five citations for speeding, one each for no proof of insurance, no trailer light and improper use of turn signal. From Nov. 21-27 deputies issued three citations for speeding and several warnings for speeding, three warnings for no taillights, two for stop sign violation and one each for expired plates, no registration and failure to dim high beam lights.