Melody Martinsen, editor of the Choteau Acantha, will offer a two-day adult education class, titled “How to Get the Last Word: The Art of Writing Obituaries,” on Jan. 28 and 29 with both classes starting at 7 p.m. at Choteau High School.
The class is open to people of all ages.
In the first class, Martinsen will discuss the reasons we write obituaries, who the audience for obituaries is, the difference between obituaries and eulogies and will go over ways to research, construct and write obituaries.
In the second class, she will give hands-on help as participants choose to write the obituary of their choice. She will also talk about how to submit obituaries to newspapers and funeral homes as well as online resources. To RSVP for this free class, please call her at 590-1644.