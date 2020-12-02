As local schools are preparing for holiday vacations in the next few weeks, the Choteau-Teton Public Library will have take-and-make craft kits and new children’s books to keep kids entertained.
Library Director Della Yeager announced at the Nov. 19 Joint City-County Library Board meeting that the library staff has put together several fun craft packets for kids to take home. With COVID-19 restricting how long patrons can stay at the library, this was a way to keep children engaged and learning, even when they stop by only for a few minutes. “For November, we’re making pinwheels. All the materials and instructions are included, and there are a lot of fun different styles to choose from,” Yeager said. The craft project for December will be balloon rockets.
Yeager also said the library also purchased several new additions for its children’s nonfiction section. There are several fun series to engage a variety of interests, including:
•“Superhero Science” to teach kids about the scientific principles behind time travel, flying, strength and other super powers.
•“Monsters Do Math” with fun titles like “Dragons Dig for Data” and “The Loch Ness Monster Loves to Measure.”
•Graphic novel biographies on famous pirates like Anne Bonny and Sir Francis Drake.
•A series of books based on Minecraft.
•A series on bullying and how to handle it.
•A series on social-emotional learning, with topics like perseverance, tolerance and patience.
Yeager also said inter-library loans and material checkouts have been up this past month. “I haven’t done the official numbers yet, but our drop box for returns is full almost every day,” she said.
In other discussion at the library board meeting, board member Jean Harman read a report from Dutton-Teton Library Director Cheri Fuhringer, noting that they’ve continued following strict COVID-19 cleaning procedures, are working on reorganizing their children’s section and enjoyed handing out treat bags and homemade fall-themed cloth masks for Halloween.
There was no report from the Fairfield-Teton Public Library.
The next Joint City-County Library Board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21 in Fairfield.