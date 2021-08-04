Retired Choteau area rancher Bud Olson turned 100 on July 29, a birthday that included a subdued celebration with his family, a tribute on a local television station, a “Bud Olson Day” proclamation in Choteau and a stack of cards and greetings to open as he granted yet another interview to this Acantha reporter, an indication of the gracious and helpful manner in which he has conducted his whole life.
He is a resident at Benefis Teton Medical Center, and has a hearing disability, a legacy of his time during the 1944 Allied invasion of France, but an erasable whiteboard and other props helped the conversation move along last Friday.
It turns out that in the sum of things, and like most people of that era, Olson’s experiences in the military starting at age 18 have never been forgotten.
“I spent 14 years in service. I have seen more country, more cities; it was the best time of my life. You may not believe it, but that’s it. And I’m just a lucky human being. I’m lucky to be alive,” he said, frankly.
He was pragmatic about turning 100, recalling that life included birth and death starting with his mother when he and his sister were small. With his father’s approval, Bud’s foster parents, Charles and Mary Olson, raised them on a ranch near Sand Coulee 15 miles southeast of Great Falls. Bud could not get time off for his father’s funeral during the war.
The Sand Coulee ranch was where he taught his sister’s friend Violet “Vi” Moore to drive. They married in 1946. She supported him with letters and packages during the war, he said, and he misses her every day of the eight years she has been gone, having spent 67 years together on their ranch on the Rocky Mountain Front, raising two children along the way. They took in their stride fires, floods, snowstorms and bears while operating a cattle ranch near the Teton River. He had a knack for building bluebird houses, too.
Olson has been a rancher, a veteran, a county commissioner, a water commissioner and a mentor for the community. He had a special interest in, and shared his experiences with the local children as they grew up. He’s got the street cred to give them sage advice, and that begins with, “Get as much education as you possibly can, then use it,” he said.
“Everybody does not have the same options in life. I was willing to share my experience and ideas to any group of people to make a better country. Be willing to share your opportunities to help people.”
Olson was the only survivor in a glider crash during the Normandy invasion, but he then took on many jobs during that 30 days, (having been one of the few soldiers who knew how to type) and saw too much death and suffering. Losing their buddies and seeing starving children in the bombed-out towns were memories that kept many soldiers from sharing their experiences, and it did the same for Olson for a while, but he overcame that reluctance to talk, and people have since benefited from his knowledge.
Olson made friends of some of the townsfolk in Europe, and he and Vi traveled there to visit in later years. He became a source for WWII historians, and was included in a movie on one of the critical battles.
On a lighter note, as our hour-long conversation came to an end, Olson recalled a favorite anecdote. He prefaced the tale by saying that his foster mother, Mary Olson, had taught him how to cook.
After entering France, the Allied forces moved on to other territory. “We were in Holland. Our headquarters was in a house. We used rations, and it turned out that I could cook better food than we got in the rations. One morning General Eisenhower came in and I invited him to eat. I made hotcakes,” and other things he did not recall. “The general asked me to be his cook, but I wouldn’t do it. I remember it well,” he said with a smile.
Being asked for the umpteenth time how he managed to live so long, Olson said, “After the service, I didn’t drink or smoke and I would go to church. That covers a lot of country.”