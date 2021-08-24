The Teton County Health Department has gotten a personnel boost this year from two AmeriCorps volunteers, stationed here for six months from spring to fall through the Communities in Action program, based out of Richland County.
Lucas Rodriguez, 21, of El Paso, Texas, and Aden Vermeersch, 26, from Kentucky, arrived in Choteau this spring to help the Health Department in any way they were needed.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer said the two volunteers came to Choteau through the Communities in Action program, offered initially in Richland County and now being rolled out across the state.
Moyer heard about the program through her service on the Association of Montana Public Health Officials Board and jumped at the chance to enroll Teton County in the pilot program.
“We were really lucky to be able to pull in these AmeriCorps volunteers early into the Teton County Public Health Department,” she said.
The Health Department — even when not coping with a pandemic — has always been a little short on staff for the duties it has, Moyer said. The two volunteers have given the department the extra workforce to tackle both pandemic-related duties and other projects, she said.
Moyer assigned Vermeersch to work on COVID-19 vaccine efforts and Rodriguez to work on accomplishing tasks defined in the new Teton County Community Health Needs Assessment and Plan.
Richland County used $8,000 in grant funding because Teton County was a pilot program to cover the stipends and expenses for the volunteers. If the county continues to participate in future years, it will have to pay the $8,000. The county also provides the volunteers with office space, a phone, a computer, supervision and assistance.
While finding housing in Choteau is a challenge, Moyer said the Health Department was lucky that Choteau residents Connie and Sherwin Smith provided a guest house for the volunteers, who receive a monthly stipend for living expenses but otherwise do not earn a wage.
Moyer said she hopes to be able to host AmeriCorps volunteers in the future. “It’s been fun and refreshing to have some new energy coming into the community,” she said.
AmeriCorps is a federal program that places more than 270,000 volunteers with organizations across the country. The agency’s mission is “to improve lives, strengthen communities and foster civic engagement through service and volunteering.” To support the placement of AmeriCorps volunteers in communities, the organization provides more than $800 million in grants every year and partners with more than 2,000 organizations.
AmeriCorps volunteers work in the areas of education, disaster response, community health, economic opportunity, environmental stewardship and with veterans and military families. The agency’s budget in fiscal year 2021 was $1.1 billion.
The minimum age for volunteers in most programs is 18. The program provides volunteers a living allowance and an education award to pay for college or trade school expenses, or to repay qualified student loans. It also offers student loan deferment and interest forbearance on qualified student loans while in service, professional development, an alumni network and more.
Communities in Action AmeriCorps Director Stephanie Reynolds with the Richland County Health Department in Sidney said in an interview that she brought the AmeriCorps volunteers into the Richland County Communities in Action plan in 2014.
Richland County Communities in Action has been in place since 2006, working through Action Groups to address community needs and build a healthy community. The organization was born out of the Richland County Health Department’s collaboration with the City/County Planning Board and other agencies to assess local needs and develop a plan of action to help with housing, life-long learning, physical activity, youth opportunities, senior health, health education and chronic disease management, natural resources, recycling, injury prevention and public safety.
A former AmeriCorps volunteer, Reynolds served with a Boys and Girls Club in Utah. “I just fell in love with the work that it does and the opportunity to serve,” she said. That experience led her to the position in Sidney where she now oversees the program and recruits AmeriCorps volunteers to help with public health and mental health in a program that is expanding across the state.
She started out with volunteers in Richland County and then expanded the program to 17 counties in eastern Montana. The county received an AmeriCorps grant through the Governor’s Office of Community Service in 2014 to start the volunteer recruitment.
Teton County was one of the first counties outside of eastern Montana to be involved in the pilot expansion, Reynolds said, adding that 13 other counties are interested in the program.
The volunteers help each public health department meet local needs that haven’t been tackled because of lack of personnel. “They know a need needs to be met, but they don’t have the staff or the funds, so bringing in an AmeriCorps volunteer helps meet those needs,” Reynolds said.
In addition to county public health departments, Reynolds is working with several tribal health departments to extend the program there as well.
She said she has received positive feedback from the counties where the AmeriCorps volunteers are stationed and that speaks to the quality of the volunteers, who are largely young people who give up a year of their lives for very little compensation to work to improve the lives of others. “It’s such a genuine desire to give back, they deserve all of the credit,” she said, adding that the volunteers have been particularly helpful in health departments that were just “bulldozed” by the pandemic.
In Choteau, Rodriguez said he became a volunteer after graduating in December 2020 with his bachelor’s degree in public health studies and a minor in social policy.
“I really wanted to work for a local health department or a health-related nonprofit, but wasn’t having much luck. A family friend suggested that I look into AmeriCorps, since her office often had AmeriCorps members and thought that I might be interested in the work they did,” he said. “I checked out the online listings and realized there were a lot of positions I was passionate about, so I applied.”
He said the position in Teton County “checked a lot of my boxes for a place I wanted to be” and gave him the chance to work in person rather than remotely.
He said the experience here has taught him a great deal both professionally and personally. “I have learned a lot about how public health programs are run, and the importance of reaching people where they are at,” he said. “I have seen how important community buy-in is for a successful program, and how important it is to build those community ties and not just work in a vacuum.”
On a personal level, he said, the experience has been hugely eye opening for a native El Paso, Texan, who went to school at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.
“Choteau has been a huge shift for me, and it’s taken time to adapt, but I have appreciated the opportunity to understand a whole new community of people, their culture and norms and way of life,” he said. “I think it really makes you reflect on the environment you grew up in and how it’s not the same experiences that everyone else has had.”
Rodriguez has leaned into this new experience to get the most from it. He went to the 4th of July rodeo (a completely new experience for him), joined in all the 4th of July festivities (including running the Got Grit! 5K obstacle course), has embraced the outdoors and is trying to get to know and understand people here. “I think that these experiences will stick with me in a far more important way than the new career skills and lessons I am learning will,” he said.
Vermeersch graduated from Coker University in Hartsville, South Carolina, in December 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He plans to pursue a master’s degree and a doctorate in biology research. He said he became an AmeriCorps volunteer because he believes in the importance of volunteering and working to better communities and increase capacity for social and civil service.
“I think there’s a value in trying to make sure that society is improved on a small scale,” he said. “If you want society to change, then you need to create the framework for the society that you want to move forward. If I want to make society represent something closer to my ideal, then I have to be making the framework for that kind of ideal to be sustainable before any kind of change comes to the culture or government that it exists around.”
While stationed here, Vermeersch has expanded his baking skills and played the tuba in the Choteau community band in June and July. “I like to learn new things,” he said, adding that he’s also been working on learning Spanish, teaching himself to play tenor saxophone and experimenting with brewing kombucha and ginger beer and making sourdough starter among other baking projects.
“I firmly believe that it’s important to continually learn and even question how you think about the world around you,” he said, “The only way to do that is to expose yourself to new ideas because it’s very, very possible that I’m wrong, and I won’t know that unless I move forward.”