Aug. 23 — 7:14 a.m., deputy assisted a motorist who hit and injured a deer on 10th Lane Northeast.
— 8:53 p.m., deputy assisted a motorist whose truck was stuck in the Eureka Reservoir bed.
Aug. 24 — 1:39 a.m., Choteau resident asked the Sheriff’s Office to provide a safety check on her property.
— 2:15 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of occupants in a vehicle with flashers on pulled over on U.S. Highway 89.
— 9:50 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 75 Second Lane S.E. and transported a patient to a Great Falls medical facility.
— 3:28 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 204 Seventh Ave. N.W. Before arrival, the patient was transported by private vehicle to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 5:28 p.m., deputy arrested a man in Choteau on suspicion of a probation violation.
— 5:30 p.m., deputy arrested a woman in Choteau on suspicion of a probation violation.
Aug. 25 — 12:21 a.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist for a patient at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W.
— 9:59 a.m., Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist in searching for and arresting a person on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs.
— 1:33 p.m., Choteau resident reported an unwanted person at their home.
— 4:22 p.m., deputy and a Montana Highway Patrol officer responded to a single-vehicle accident on Bellview Road by Pishkun Reservoir.
— 10:24 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department was paged to a baler on fire at 2410 11th Lane N.W. but turned around en route as the fire was extinguished by the field crew.
— 10:37 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 200 18th Road N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
Aug. 26 — 12:49 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a flight crew from the Choteau airport to BTMC and returned the crew and one patient to the airport.
— 7:24 a.m., landowner spoke with the Sheriff’s Office regarding a recreational vehicle parked in their driveway on Miller Lane.
Aug. 27 — 3:11 p.m., landowner in Choteau reported to the Sheriff’s Office a recreational vehicle parked on her land without permission.
— 4:51 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided an agency assist in responding to a medical emergency at 70 Open Buckle Road in Cascade County and transporting a patient to Benefis.
Aug. 28 — 7:45 a.m., Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of someone attempting to pry open the car wash moneybox at 409 Main Ave. S.
— 7:21 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at a business in Choteau and transported a patient to BTMC.
Aug. 29 — 8:23 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at 526 Main Ave. N. The patient refused transported upon arrival.
— 3:54 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 20 Seventh Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 5:20 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
From Aug. 23-29, deputies issued warnings for driving with no headlights, a right of way violation, failure to stop at stop sign and failure to dim lights and issued citations for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to carry proof of insurance.