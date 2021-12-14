Trinity Lutheran Church in Choteau is welcoming Annela Rova to the community as the new pastor and a new member of the Choteau community.
Rova and her husband, Reese Hunter, and their 7-month-old daughter Ilmari moved to Choteau from California in mid-August as Rova was selected to replace outgoing Pastor Kim Peterson.
Rova, who grew up in Arlee, a northwestern Montana community of about 600 people, said she and her husband are liking Choteau very much, though this is Hunter’s first time living in a small town. They are avid outdoors people, who enjoy hiking and hunting and are looking forward to skiing at Teton Pass.
“Everyone has been so kind and friendly and welcoming,” she said. “We feel very grateful to be here.”
In an interview with the Acantha last week, Rova said she grew up in Arlee. Her father was a smokejumper, her brother is a smokejumper and her sister is a firefighter. “I’m the odd ball,” she said, smiling.
In high school Annela — whose name reflects her heritage as a third generation Finnish American — was active in choir, band, track and cross-country. After graduating in 2008, she attended the University of Montana at Missoula and earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism with a broadcast emphasis and a minor in Arabic.
While attending college, she worked part-time at Montana Public Broadcast System (PBS) and KPAX-TV in Missoula, doing audio and sound work. She said she found she preferred the “behind the scenes” production work rather than the on-camera or on-mic work. She also did some nonprofit radio work with PBS and National Public Radio (NPR) and discovered that she enjoyed working in the nonprofit arena.
After she graduated in 2012, she spent a year in Israel and Palestine in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) Young Adults in Global Mission program. She taught English as a second language and did communications work for the Lutheran World Federation, which is a humanitarian aid program.
That experience taught her about inter-faith work as she made Jewish friends, Muslim friends, Christian friends, met members of a large BaHa’i community in northern Israel, attended a Samaritan festival and learned of the Druze sect.
“I love how many different world faiths were in the Holy Land,” she said. “I feel like that fed me in so many ways and helped shape my worldview and my passion for faith and working together and trying to be a community together.”
When she returned to the United States, she moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lived there for four years, transitioning into more church and nonprofit work, including at WTIP, a nonprofit radio station in Grand Marais, Minnesota. She also worked as a communications director for two large churches.
In Minnesota, she met the man who would become her husband, Reese Hunter.
Rova also worked in a number of other jobs: at a local organic cooperative (where Hunter also worked) and on a therapeutic farm for people with disabilities. “I loved that job. I loved working outdoors and teaching about sustainability,” she said.
Her continued work for churches led her to talk with her pastor with Emmaus Lutheran Campus Ministry at UM. He asked her whether she had ever thought about the seminary. His question piqued her interest and she began exploring going back to school and becoming a pastor.
She said her call came gradually. “It was nothing profound like a burning bush,” she said, but she came to feel that all of her collective life experiences — journalism, communications, nonprofit work, inter-faith work, hands-on work with people — had brought her to that point where she could see a future using those experiences as a pastor.
She was a practicing Lutheran. “I grew up going to Jocko Valley Lutheran in Arlee, and I had a really good experience in church, which I know not everybody has,” she said, adding that her spirituality has always been a big part of her life.
She was also influenced by the journalist Krista Tippett, who created and hosts the public radio program and podcast “On Being,” and who also earned her master’s of divinity degree.
Rova said she thought that if Tippett could do that, so could she. She said she thinks of becoming a pastor as a creative way of honoring her passions and answering the call God put on her heart.
She and Reese moved to California, where he began working in logistics for a tech start-up company and she enrolled at Pacific Lutheran Technological Seminary in Berkeley, California. PLTS is a private Lutheran seminary that is affiliated with California Lutheran University and is a member school of the Graduate Theological Union.
In school, she took classes from all the churches in the consortium, including Catholic, Baptist, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Islamic and more, while earning her four-year degree and going through the Lutheran’s Candidacy program, a vigorous vetting process that helps ensure only those who are psychologically, spiritually and cognitively suited to becoming pastors do so.
“Even though it was rigorous, I’m very grateful to have gone through it,” she said. “To me, it really signifies God’s faith in me.”
In her last year of school, she did a year-long internship with a church in Sierra Vista, Arizona, where she worked at the church part-time and was also a part-time chaplain at a local hospital, while continuing to take coursework online.
She said she enjoyed both the chaplaincy work and the church work “It was a little crazy being a chaplain at a hospital during a pandemic,” she said. “It was very challenging but very fulfilling at the same time.”
On top of that, she was pregnant with their daughter and her first child.
“Faith, I think, is something that shifts and changes, maybe sometimes you don’t believe in God and have faith, and sometimes your faith is really strong,” she said. During her internship, she said, her faith became very strengthened — not because God would save people from the tragedies that life brings, she said, but because He is there with his people as they go through trying times.
Ilmari, whose name is also Finnish, was born in April at the hospital where her mom worked, and Annela completed her degree that spring.
She knew she was going to come back to Montana because she did all of her Candidacy work in this Synod. She reached out to the Synod and started looking at opportunities in the state.
“Trinity here needed someone in the interim after Pastor Kim left. I came in as a temporary pastor,” she said. She interviewed here and in a couple of other places and said the interview process went very well here and she said yes to the chance to stay on as the full-time pastor. “One thing stuck in my heart is that I felt like these were my people,” she said. “I feel so privileged to work with people here at Trinity.”
The TLC congregation has around 55 members. The church offers Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays, she works with Connect, which is an intergenerational Christian education program. Pre-kindergarten through eighth graders gather from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and an adult book study is also held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. High schoolers in Luther League gather from 7 to 9 p.m.
Every Tuesday, Rova hosts a Bible study at 8 a.m. at the church and on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. she has a prayer group. She also leads chapel at the TLC Preschool three days a week and visits the healthcare and senior care facilities to lead a Bible study or workshop or put her chaplain skills to work.
Rova said that for some people, faith invites certainty, but for her, faith is more about mystery and how it guides her. Life will not always be fair and people won’t always have all the answers, but there is a mystery to living in this life and interacting with a divine presence and she finds solace and meaning in that relationship.
She said she sees an important role for the church in helping people keep their connectedness during the pandemic and in helping people work through their divisions and fear. Churches can be a place where people from all different walks of life can come together and commune, she said, adding that churches can be a safe place for people from all different walks of life to come together and focus on their commonality and humanity through faith in God.