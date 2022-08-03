The Choteau Lions swim team competed in the divisional swim meet July 30 and 31 in Hamilton.
“It went ‘swimmingly’ with 10 out of 11 qualifying for state,” Coach Ellie Lee said. “Everyone worked hard and was focused all weekend long. We are all looking forward to the state meet in Lewistown Aug. 6-7.”
Lee said choosing the swimmer of the week for this weekend was simply impossible. “Every single team member had a good attitude and worked hard all week,” the coach said. “On top of that, everyone had at least one personal record and none of our team members disqualified from their event — something that has not been accomplished all season.”
Lee shared the successes of the many of the swimmers at the divisional meet.
Addison Christensen placed higher in the 50 freestyle than she ever has.
Kinsley DeBruycker cut off several seconds.
Natalie DeBruycker took third in an event not many 8-year-olds can swim.
Vera Kesler qualified in two of her events, one of which she had never placed in.
Claire Long went from placing 12th on Saturday to seventh on Sunday — the highest she could have placed.
Evelyn Pittman qualified for state in an event she didn't even want to swim.
Lucimae Pittman cut off a combined time of 15 seconds from all her events.
Lily Raslich cut time in an event she hasn't been able to cut time in all year.
DeShawn Thompson’s only goal for the season was to make it to state, so he blew everyone out of the water and placed in all three of his events.
Emily Thompson cut significant time and was tenths of a second from beating girls she never thought she would come close to.
Finally, Abby Zickefoose qualified in all her events and did not disqualify in her breaststroke after working for weeks to perfect her stroke.
“All in all, these kids exceeded our expectations and have made their parents, coaches and community proud,” Lee said.
Individual results from divisional:
Addison Christensen: 50 freestyle, 6th, 37.53;100 freestyle, 15th, 1:24.18; 50 backstroke, 10th, 44.41.
Kinsley DeBruycker: 25 freestyle, 17th, 24.22; 50 freestyle, 20th, 1:02.53; 25 backstroke, 23rd, 36.50.
Natalie DeBruycker: 100 IM, 3rd, 2:06.84; 25 breaststroke, 3rd, 25.15; 25 butterfly, 4th, 26.34.
Vera Kesler: 25 freestyle, 16th, 24.12; 50 freestyle, 7th, 27.19; 25 backstroke, 12th, 31.42.
Claire Long: 50 freestyle, 7th, 33.25; 100 breaststroke, 2nd, 1:26.81; 100 freestyle, 10th, 1:18.57.
Evelyn Pittman: 50 freestyle, 8th, 37.43; 50 breaststroke, 8th, 47.15; 100 freestyle, 14th, 1:22.58.
Lucimae Pittman: 100 breaststroke, 6th, 1:36.54; 100 freestyle, 13th, 1:19.81; 200 freestyle, 8th, 2:54.76.
Lily Raslich: 50 freestyle, 7th, 36.88; 50 backstroke, 12th, 45.79; 50 butterfly, 6th, 55.75.
DeShawn Thompson: 100 IM, 6th, 2:14.99; 50 breaststroke, 11th, 1:13.86; 100 freestyle, 11th, 1:46.41.
Emily Thompson: 100 freestyle, 2nd, 1:05.97; 200 freestyle, 2:35.69; 100 butterfly, 2nd, 1:16.73.
Abby Zickefoose: 50 freestyle, 7th, 31.29; 100 breaststroke, 7th, 1:40.44; 100 freestyle, 8th, 1:15.45.