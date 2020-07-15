For 57 years the town of Fairfield has come alive the third weekend of July as community members, alumni, friends and neighbors from throughout the region gather for the annual Fairfield Swim Day celebration.
This year will be different. With the unprecedented times and like most communities, the Fairfield Swim Day Committee thought the priority was the safety and health of the community and so chose to cancel all events except the golf scramble, which was postponed from July 17 to a tentative date in September.
With the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Teton County, the committee along with the golf scramble organizer Marshall Lagge agreed to postpone the scramble to an undetermined date. They are hoping health conditions will allow for the scramble to be held on a Saturday in September. Information will be released as plans progress.
Despite not having a celebration this year, the Swim Day Committee spearheaded by Fairfield Junior Women’s Club and friends selected a “group of the bench” to be recognized.
It is fitting this year’s group is the Town of Fairfield — Mayor Bob Swartz, council members Loren Tacke, Terra Rosenbaum, Ron Dauwaulder and Chuck Brown; town employees Tammy Comer, Fran Freeman, Nick and Chuck Dale; swimming pool manager Amanda Brown, assistant manager Alysa Brown and lifeguards Kyler Bake, Presley Becker, Kaylee Bouma, Kaylee Christensen, Quin Christensen, Olivia Copenhaver, Alexa Johnson, Tori Jones, Cheyenne Maddox, Hanna Peterman and Mykenna Rosenkrance.
“It would not be possible to operate the pool each year if it wasn’t for the support and hard work of the mayor and council, the office staff and maintenance crew,” said Sherlyn Lear, a spokeswoman for the Swim Day Committee. “They work throughout the year making sure everything is covered and ready to go and during the summer the town employees spend extra time assuring all is running smooth. The town is fortunate to have a dedicated group of lifeguards who spend the summer teaching area children how to swim and making sure they are safe when they are in the pool.”
The town owns the swimming pool and is responsible for paying for the operational expenses along with upkeep and improvements. Proceeds raised from the community at the Swim Day celebration are used to offset these expenses. The Fairfield Lions Club who spearheaded the building of the pool years ago has also helped with improvements including the recent residing of the pool house.
The cost of operating a pool doesn’t pencil out from a business standpoint; the council reminds the public each year of this, as they get ready to open the facility. The town council is quick to point out that from a safety standpoint, every dollar is well spent.
The council appoints a swimming pool committee yearly to help with hiring of the pool staff and oversee the opening of the pool. Councilman Loren Tacke chairs this committee. Along with the swimming pool committee, the town’s office and maintenance personnel spend a considerable amount of time working on pool-related issues throughout the year.
Town Clerk Tammy Comer and office assistant Fran Freeman are responsible for all phases of hiring the staff at the pool, and also take care of income from daily operations. In the last few years, the office staff has assisted in gathering businesses and individuals to sponsor free days at the pool.
Comer said she works closely with the pool manager throughout the summer. “With COVID, it was a completely different year getting ready for the pool to open,” she said. “We didn’t know if we could even open or not. But we all pulled together as a team and did what we had to do to get the pool open and safe for the employees and community.”
“Normally, the only challenge is money,” laughed Comer. “And it takes a lot of money to run the pool. I don’t think people realize how much it really does take to have our pool open.” She explained in the past four fiscal years, the expenses average $38,890 per year. The average income for admission and sponsor days during that time is $15,307.50.
“That does not include the generous donation from the Swim Day Committee each year,” Comer said. “If you would have told me, before I started working for the town, how much it costs to have the pool open every summer, I would never believe it. Despite the cost, the pool is a great addition to the Town of Fairfield during the summer months and it gives the kids a place to learn how to swim and to have fun.”
Comer said it is rewarding to work with the pool manager, assistant manager and lifeguards. “I also think it is heartwarming to see so many businesses and people sponsor days or punch passes,” she said. “We really do live in a very generous and caring community.”
“I also talk with many other communities in Montana who have a very difficult time getting people to work at the pool,” Comer said. Fairfield has been fortunate to have around 12 people who wish to work at the pool each summer.
Comer said they also try to improve and get better every year. “Last year it was a struggle to find someone to teach the lifeguard class and get the kids certified,” she said. Brown, who has managed the pool for three years, took a class and is now certified so she can teach the class in Fairfield. “That helped us out tremendously as the kids did not have to travel to Great Falls to get certified,” she added.
Nick and Chuck Dale, the town’s public works department, fix issues that arise at the pool, eliminating the need to hire an outside contractor to do the work. In addition to tackling breakdowns, the public works department takes care of filling and emptying the pool before and after the season and do the daily service and repairs as needed.
The Dale brothers feel fortunate to work with the expert help of Fairfield resident Lane Clark, “The Pool Guy,” when needed. They also enjoy working with the town’s office crew, the managers and lifeguards in offering a safe place for area residents to swim. “The rewarding part of the pool is keeping the kids out of the canal,” they both said.
The town’s crew is working on two projects to improve the pool. A diving board had been a fixture at the pool for many years but was removed in 2018 due to safety issues. The town is working towards installing a slide in its place. The cost of purchasing and installing the slide is estimated at $15,000. The town received a $2,500 community grant from 3 Rivers Communications. They have also received a few personal donations and welcome anyone else who wishes to contribute to this fund. The town hopes to raise enough money through donations and grants to have the slide installed and ready to go for the 2021 pool season.
The second project at the pool is conforming areas to meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. This will be a two-phase project that is estimated to cost $70,000. The town has received a $2,000 donation toward this project and is applying for grants.
Just as the group being honored for the bench is important to the swimming pool, those same individuals firmly believe Swim Day is a vital part of the operation of the pool. “Without the donation from our annual Swim Day, it would be difficult to open the pool,” Comer said. “They have donated $12,000 a year for the last three years that I have been working at the town and I know they have given generously years before that.”
“The money we receive from the Swim Day Committee each year goes to offset some of the expenses we incur at the pool,” Comer added. “Not only is Swim Day a great weekend to spend in Fairfield and catch up with family and friends, it is a great way to raise money to help support our pool.”