The Teton County 4-H Fair kicked off on June 24. under the roof of the Weatherbeater Arena in Choteau with 69 participants competing in competitions ranging from beef market and showmanship to cat and dog shows.
With pandemic restrictions being loosened compared to past two years, Jane Wolery, who worked as a Montana State University Extension agent for Teton County until June, sees this year as an opportunity to rebuild the strong 4-H culture of Teton County despite a drop in child enrollment.
“Levels of participation were limited for the pandemic and parents had to adjust to that,” Wolery said. “Enrollment numbers dropped by nearly 30 participants compared to pre-pandemic numbers.”
The number of exhibits was decreased as well, according to Wolery. However, she says this has allowed the kids narrow their interest.
“The kids have been able to really shift focus into particular areas of interest that grab them and subsequently produce higher quality exhibits,” Wolery said.
The individual dog, small animals, swine, sheep and steer awards were as follows:
Beef showmanship — senior: Kwin Briscoe, grand; Justyce Yeager, reserve; junior: Rusch Yeager, grand; Ledger Martin, reserve; pre-junior: Casen Yeager, grand; Kingston Egbert, reserve.
Market beef — Crew Egbert, grand; Ainsley DeBruycker, reserve.
Lamb showmanship — senior: Golden Holmquist, grand; pre-junior: Audrey Lobdell, grand; Boaz Lytle, reserve.
Market lamb — Boaz Lytle, grand; Audrey Lobdell, reserve.
Lamb breeding — Golden Holmquist with ram over 1 and under 2, grand; Golden Holmquist with ewe over 1 and under 2, reserve.
Swine showmanship — senior: Abigail deVos, grand; Tristan Rammell, reserve; junior: Cole deVos, grand; Leisal Rammell, reserve; pre-junior: Mason deVos, grand; Nolan DeBruycker, reserve.
Market swine — Mason deVos, grand; Abigail deVos, reserve.
Goat showmanship — senior: Nick Miller, grand; junior: Leisal Rammell, grand; pre-junior: Jeremiah Rammell, grand.
Market goat — Nick Miller, grand.
Breeding goat — Jeremiah Rammell with doe over 2 years, grand; Leisal Rammell with doe over 2 years, reserve.
Dog showmanship — Senior/junior: Myles Allen, grand; Saber Allen, reserve; pre-junior Izzy Cornelius, grand; Kyndal Becker, reserve; sub-novice B obedience: Myles Allen, grand; sub-novice A obedience: Izzy Cornelius, grand.
Cat showmanship — Colin Woodhouse, grand;
Cat confirmation— Colin Woodhouse, grand.
Round Robin showmanship — senior: Kwin Briscoe, grand; Abigail deVos, reserve; junior: Cole deVos, grand; Ayden DeBruycker, reserve; pre-junior: Mason deVos, grand; Kingston Egbert, reserve.
Friends of 4-H — Teton Antique Steam and Gas Association and Mark Major, posthumously.