The annual Dutton Fun Day, July 10, is a celebration with activities for the whole family that raises funds to support the town’s swimming pool and recreation complex.
The activities are all packed into a bigt one-day extravaganza starting with the fun run at 8 a.m. and finishing with fireworks at dark.
“Beach Party” is the theme of this year’s celebration as everyone is happy to be out enjoying the sun and being together after a one-year break from the celebration last year due to COVID-19.
Activities start with the Craig Storle Memorial fun run at 8 a.m. with sign-up starting at 7 a.m. Beginning at 8 a.m. and going until 10 a.m. is a breakfast at the American Legion Hall.
A kiddie parade starts at 10:45 a.m. and the main parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street. Line-up for both parades begins at 10 a.m. There is no pre-registration or charge for participating in the parade. “Everyone is welcome to join in the fun,” said organizer Michelle Meyer.
The Dutton ambulance crew — Colleen Campbell, Lily Wahl, Leigh Greyn, Matt Sutherland and Chance Ostberg — are this year’s parade grand marshals.
A car show will begin at 1 p.m. near the American Legion Hall. Registration for the car show is at 10 a.m., judging of the car show at 3:30 p.m. and the winners announced at 5 p.m. The cars will cruise Dutton at 6 p.m.
Food will be served throughout the day in the park and at the Legion Hall, including hotdogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, tacos in a bag and cotton candy.
There will be silent auction items to bid on from 1-4 p.m. in the American Legion Hall.
Kids activities will be held in the park during the afternoon and swimming is free from 1-5 p.m. Also planned in the park is bingo from 2-4 p.m. and a corn-hole tournament. Sign-up for corn-hole is at 5:30 p.m. and the tournament starts at 6 p.m.
The day will be topped off with a fireworks presentation when it gets dark.
Dan Schuler, one of the organizers of the event, said the funds raised go toward the town’s park and recreation department and helps with the cost of operating the town’s swimming pool. He said they contribute anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 annually. The committee understands summer is busy and some will not be able to attend the celebration. Anyone wanting to contribute is welcome to do so at Opportunity Bank of Dutton.
Sarah Feldmann, who has served as manager of the Dutton pool for at least the past four years, said she feels it is remarkable for this size of community to have a pool. “Part of the reason we have a pool is because of the support of local resident’s during the annual Fun Day celebration.”
“The pool is truly a benefit for the whole community,” she added. “We have anywhere from 40 to 80 people use the pool on a daily basis from open swimming to lessons, water aerobics and a weekly teen party. All ages enjoy coming to the pool.”
There are four lifeguards who staff the pool throughout the summer.
Most recently, updates to the pool included new tarps to cover the pool and new decking. Funds for these projects came from separate donations.