After several days of much-needed rain, Memorial Day dawned sunny and clear, with almost no wind to stir the American flags decorating veterans’ graves at the Choteau Cemetery.
The American Legion posts in Choteau and Dutton held Memorial Day services to honor U.S. military veterans while the post in Fairfield had a barbecue at the VFW hall. In Choteau, Legion Post Chaplain Kenneth Bassmann spoke and in Dutton Troy Downing, a veteran and the state auditor, was the guest speaker.
In Choteau, the summer-like weather drew an audience of nearly four dozen people to the Memorial Day service sponsored by the Choteau American Legion C. James Smith Post and Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.
Post Chaplain Kenneth Bassmann welcomed those attending, appreciated the lovely weather and thanked Choteau Cemetery sexton Ross Depner for caring so well for the cemetery, which was clean, well groomed and peaceful.
“I’m glad to see so many of you have made time to come here today and show your appreciation ... for those who have given their all for their country,” he said. “Today we honor our veterans, worthy men and women, who gave their best ... bless them for their unselfish service ... bless them for the hardships they faced, the sacrifices they made and their contributions to America’s victory over tyranny and oppression.”
While the Memorial Day service was brief, he said, taking time to honor and recognize the military men and women who gave their lives is an important action.
After those attending said the Pledge of Allegiance, Bassmann paused to give people a moment to say a silent prayer honoring veterans who have touched their lives.
In a solemn ceremony called the “final roll call,” Bassmann read the names of the 32 service members from this area who have died since Memorial Day last year: Rodney Hood, Rollie Mellinger, Whitey Wilson, Bob Raemaeker, Russ Gleason, George Pearson, James Howard, Don Passmore, Tony Jaconetty, Dennis Seaton, Jack Brutosky, Janet Adamson, Jim Coffman, Larry Shore, Jack Stanley, David Owen, Don Schmidt, Karlyle Van Setten, Jim Parker, Bill Morton, Trevor Mangold, Charles Melaney, Carl Steed, Roger Stradley, Darwin Reeve, Dennis Capps, Woody Ameline, Woody Littleton, Craig Simonson, Stanley Stott, Cale Augustine and Ed Arensmeyer.
As the names were read, Rosie Bassmann and Carole Bronson added red paper poppies to the Memorial Day wreath.
Legion Cmdr. Jerry Collins lowered the U.S. flag to half-staff, and in keeping with tradition, the program closed with the Legion Honor Guard and Firing Squad, under the direction of George O. Anderson Jr., saluting the dead and the playing of Taps by local trumpet player and veteran David Hartman.
In Dutton, Downing flew over the community in his Aero L-39 Albatros high-performance jet Memorial morning. He landed in Great Falls and came to Dutton by car for his first visit to the small rural farming community in Teton County.
Downing joked saying the runway at Dutton was a little too short for him to land. “I could have landed but I wouldn’t have been able to take off,” he said.
“I’m happy to be here on Memorial Day and recognize our veterans,” he said. “When Rep. Ross Fitzgerald asked if I could be the guest speaker I was happy to made it work and the weather turned out beautiful to help in flying.”
Downing who started the day leading the parade in Bozeman from the sky has had the plane for about 20 years and uses the high-performance jet trainer designed and produced in Czechoslovakia for ceremonial events or to raise funds for good causes.
Downing’s strong sense of public service led him to enlist after 9/11 in the U.S. Air Force/Air National Guard, serving eight years in a Combat Search and Rescue squadron and serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan.
Today, he continues his service to veterans as an advisory board member and a volunteer for the Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation. The foundation is a Montana-based organization that uses fly fishing and Montana’s natural beauty as a simple, but powerfully effective, healing therapy for post-9/11 combat veterans and their families.
Downing said he didn’t have a prepared speech for the audience gathered in the American Legion Hall following the traditional ceremony in the cemetery. “I just plan to share stories,” he said. “I can talk for two minutes or two hours.”
The Dutton American Legion conducted the outdoor ceremony with salute to the dead while Dutton/Brady band instructor Luke Juras played Taps. The Legion also hosted a barbecue in the halls.