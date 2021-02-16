Eleven Teton County and area artists have submitted paintings to the Montana Food Bank Network’s “The Taste 2021” fundraising event to be sold via a virtual silent auction Feb. 22-March 4.
“By purchasing a painting, you are helping feed the hungry in Montana,” Leslie Kesler, a rural Bynum-Choteau artist and ranchwife, says. Kesler established the “Painting for the Pantry” artwork fundraiser last year that helped benefit food pantries across the state, including the Teton County Food Pantry and the Fairfield Community Food Pantry.
In a normal year, The Taste is an evening dedicated to bringing people together to celebrate local food, drink and relationships in Missoula while helping Montana Food Bank Network raise $70,000 for Montana’s families. Because of COVID-19, The Taste 2021 event is virtual and will showcase food, friends and fun.
This year’s The Taste will include a “Passport” event from Feb. 22 to March 4, that will encourage guests to go out and taste the different items The Taste vendors have to offer. For the event’s entertainment, The Taste will put on a cooking competition called “The Taste Presents Chefs Against Hunger.” Three Missoula chefs will compete to elevate shelf-stable food.
Other events include the silent auction and the “Spoon Pull” raffle. More information on the event is available online at The Montana Food Bank Network - The Taste 2021.
Area artists who were involved in Leslie Kesler’s Painting for the Pantry fundraiser last year have reunited to support The Taste’s silent auction with their original artwork. Those participating, and their artwork are:
•Leslie Kesler, who is donating her 12x16 acrylic on watercolor canvas, “Wildflowers on the Prairie,” done with paper towel and finger painting. Kesler lives and works on her family’s ranch north of Choteau. Living where the prairie meets the Front Range of the Rocky Mountain Front gives her infinite subjects for her paintings. From her studio window, the mountains can sometimes look a stone’s throw away and other times the prairies and fields fill the distance to those same mountains. Kesler works with different mediums, most often using a paper towel and her fingers as her painting tools to achieve the effect she is looking for in her impressionistic paintings. Although Leslie has used art throughout her lifetime as a teacher in the classroom and as a facilitator for at-risk children and families, she started painting and selling her art several years ago after being encouraged by Missoula artist Monte Dolack. She now teaches a workshop called “Beyond the Paintbrush” at Choteau Arts, encouraging others to find their own creativity. Her artwork can be seen at “Leslie Kesler Art” on Facebook and at Choteau Arts Gallery. Leslie is a member of Front Range Art Association, Art Association of Montana, a board member of Choteau Arts and the founder of Painting for the Pantry.
•Judy “JR” Gurnsey of Vaughn, who is donating her “Circle of Life,” an 8x10 oil on archival sanded paper. Gurnsey is primarily a self-taught artist, whose native Montana greatly influences the landscape paintings she loves to paint. Her primary objectives are bringing her paintings to life, giving the viewer a “visual vacation” and creating a feeling of being right there. She is a member of Western Heritage Artist Association, Gallery 16 in Great Falls and the Front Range Art Association. Past awards for her paintings were received from the Blackfoot Valley Art Auction and Montana Watercolor society Members’ Show. Her work has been exhibited in the C.M. Russell Museum’s Masters in Miniature Show, Custer County’s Miniature and Southeastern Montana Juried exhibits including its “Traveling Collection.” Additionally, she was selected as a featured artist for both the Lewis and Clark Foundation’s Trail Mixer and Walleye Unlimited events. She is a participating artist of Painting for the Pantry.
•Dawn Sievers of Vaughn, who is donating her “Montana Killdeer,” an 8-10 dye on silk painting. She has taught art for 25 years at Power Public Schools and her work reflects her awe of God’s creation and her love of Montana. She is inspired from the ragged mountains of the Bob Marshall Wilderness and Glacier Park to the wide expanse of the prairie and sky. She works in many media, but loves the luminous, vibrant medium of silk painting, which allows her to juxtapose an ancient art with traditional western themes. She is a member of several art groups and has shown her art at the Jay Contway Art Show during Western Art Week in Great Falls. Her work is also on display at the Choteau Arts Gallery. She is a participating artist of Painting for the Pantry.
•Christa Morgan of Choteau, who is donating her “Rugged Beauty,” 18x24 oil on canvas painting. Growing up on a wheat farm with a beautiful view of the Rocky Mountain Front has always had an influence on what she chooses to paint. Morgan moved away from Montana in her early 20s, working for the airlines and traveling all over the country. No other state could ever compare. Working mainly with watercolors or oils, she loves to create paintings with light using bright highlights and casted shadows. She is a participant of Painting for the Pantry.
•Steve Nelson of Great Falls, who is donating his “Packin’ In” 8x10 water media piece. He studied architecture in his undergraduate studies, eventually obtained a master’s degree in theology and was ordained a minister in 1979. During a 35-year career in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Nelson continued to study and pursue his passion for art. His beautiful watercolor and acrylic landscapes capture the lifestyle, changing seasons, and beauty of Montana. He has taught workshops in watercolor, oil and acrylic and has participated in numerous shows throughout the state. His paintings have found their way into many collections. He is a member of Front Range Art Association, Art Association of Montana and participates in Painting for the Pantry.
•Diane Hausmann of Fairfield, who is donating her 8x10 oil painting, “Angel’s Shadow.” Hausmann has been studying art since she was in high school in the suburbs of Minneapolis. From there she went into the University of Minnesota, Crookston, studying equine management, earning an associate’s degree. Still interested in art, she studied commercial art and technical illustration. Throughout her life she has always worked in the horse industry or as an artist. Since moving to Montana in 1986, she has been building her skills, attending art shows, selling her equine and landscape paintings in galleries, art auctions throughout the west. She is a founding member of the Front Range Art Association and is acting co-president. She is also a signature member of the Montana Watercolor society. Diane is involved with the Teton County Veterans Memorial for which she was honored to complete and install a large bronze piece entitled “Wings of Honor.” With a deep interest in history, she is on the board for the Fairfield Historical Society. She has participated in the Shadows of the Past Auction since 1997. She is also a participating artist for Painting for the Pantry.
•Barbara Baumgartner of Choteau, who is donating her 12x16 oil on canvas board painting, titled, “Abandoned.” Baumgartner has always enjoyed sketching, but a “paint by number” she received as a gift triggered her interest in painting. One winter when her family was snowed in on the ranch and her children were napping, she took out the paints and a love was born. Over the years she has used oils, acrylics and watercolors. She and her husband retired to Choteau three years ago. Barb is inspired by Montana, and painting it brings her joy. She hopes others enjoy her work. She is a participating artist of Painting for the Pantry.
•Shelly Walker of Dutton, who is donating her 12x15 oil pastel painting, “Early Morning Beauties.” The beauty of Montana’s natural resources is an inspiration to Walker both on canvas and in her design endeavors. As the owner of Rustique Elegance LLC, her design projects are always an adventure. From restoring 120-year-old barn projects to designing scenes for movie sets, her artistry and design company is ever changing. When Walker is not on a project, her passion is painting and producing unique artwork. As co-president of Front Range Art Association, being surrounded with amazing talented people is important to her growth in her endeavors. She is a participant in Painting for the Pantry.
•Andy Watson of Fairfield, who is donating his 9x12 oil on canvas board painting, “South towards the Dearborn.” Watson received his bachelor of fine arts in ceramics from Brigham Young University, his master’s of fine arts from Utah State University, and his K-12 teaching certificate from Weber State. Watson taught art for 34 years in college and public schools. He now owns and operates Big Sky Pottery and Art Gallery in Fairfield. Besides painting in many different media, Watson also creates jewelry and is a master at pottery. At 72 years young, he is a source to be reckoned with. Watson accomplishes much and encourages even more. “Becoming aware of what we are feeling is the task that each of us has as an obligation to accomplish in our time on this earth” is Watson’s philosophy. A member of the Front Range Art Association and a participant of Panting for the Pantry, Watson inspires many.
•Shirley Anderson Sylvester of Corvallis, is donating her 9x12 oil, “Skalkaho Falls.” Sylvester works both with watercolors and oils. Old homesteads and barns are of great interest to her. She likes to imagine the lives of the people who lived there. Sylvester enjoys plein air painting of the Montana landscapes. Having a keen interest in archaeology, she is a long-standing member of Montana Archaeology Society. Her work can be seen at Art Focus in Hamilton, Choteau Arts Gallery and at the Artists Along the Bitterroot annual show. She is also a participant in Painting for the Pantry.
•Lee Tisch Bialczak of Fairfield, who is donating her “River Shadows,” 8x10 oil on canvas. Traditionally a landscape artist, Bialczak creates realistic depictions with oils or soft pastels. A multiple award winner, her artwork is represented in galleries as well as in public and private collections nationwide. She participates in numerous exhibitions, and represents with The Western Heritage Artists during Western Art Week in Great Falls. She is an associate member of Women Artists of the West. When not in her studio near Fairfield, she spends time with her horses, or enjoys hiking, kayaking and painting in Glacier National Park. She participates in Painting for the Pantry.
More information on the virtual silent auction is available at: https://www.facebook.com/Painting-for-the-Pantry-108027934191178 or at https://one.bidpal.net/thetaste2021/browse/4.