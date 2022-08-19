The Choteau Elementary and High School combined boards will meet on Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. in the high school library. On the agenda is an action item to re-do the vote to fill the vacant seat of former board member Mark Henderson, who resigned in June because he is moving out of district.
The board called for interested residents of the Choteau Elementary School District to submit letters of interest, and received letters from six district residents: Katie Adams, Brian Carlson, Shawna Jamison, Bre Lobdell, Nancy Moorhouse and Josh Van Setten.
At the combined boards’ meeting on Aug. 16, the board members present — Chairman Levi Hodgskiss, Marion Passmore, Joe Haas, Ian Bardwell and Pat Field — voted to appoint Carlson, who was then sworn in. However, Acantha editor Melody Martinsen asked Chairman Hodgskiss whether Field, who represents the Pendroy Elementary District on the high school board, should have voted on a matter to replace a Choteau Elementary Board member.
Interim Superintendent Jim Baldwin, Hodgskiss and Clerk Patty Mellinger could not answer that question. Hodgskiss then said the board would seek legal advice from the Montana School Boards Association and asked Carlson not to vote on any matters remaining on the agenda.
The following day, Mellinger told the Acantha that the MTSBA attorney had advised the administration that the replacement of Henderson was an elementary board matter, and the administration agreed to re-do the appointment process at the Aug. 23 special meeting with only the four elementary board members voting.
Choteau Elementary and High School are actually separate school districts. Choteau Elementary School District is governed by a five-member elected board including Hodgskiss, Passmore, Bardwell and Haas, and until his resignation, Henderson.
The Choteau High School District is made up of the combined land areas of the Choteau Elementary, Bynum Elementary and Pendroy Elementary school districts. It is governed by a seven-member board, including all five Choteau Elementary board members plus one representative from the Bynum Elementary District (Jerry Stott) and one from the Pendroy Elementary District (Pat Field).
The boards always meet together, typically once a month on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the high school library.
Stott and Field cannot vote on any matters that pertain to the Choteau K-8 school district. They vote on matters that pertain to the 9-12 Choteau High School district. This is why separate motions are used to approve the elementary school (K-8) budget and the high school (9-12) budget, for example.
Whoever is appointed to fill Henderson’s position will serve until the next school board election (May of 2023), at which time he or she will need to file for election to retain the seat and other Choteau elementary district residents will also be able to file for the position.
Here is the agenda for the special meeting:
•II. Recognition of Visitors/Public Comment
A. Revote for the open board position
B. Consider 8th grade proposal for high school athletics
C. Consider hiring district administrative assistant position
D. Consider hiring middle school girls basketball coach
E. Discuss bus driver wages