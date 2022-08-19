The Choteau Elementary and High School combined boards will meet on Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. in the high school library. On the agenda is an action item to re-do the vote to fill the vacant seat of former board member Mark Henderson, who resigned in June because he is moving out of district. 

The board called for interested residents of the Choteau Elementary School District to submit letters of interest, and received letters from six district residents: Katie Adams, Brian Carlson, Shawna Jamison, Bre Lobdell, Nancy Moorhouse and Josh Van Setten. 

At the combined boards’ meeting on Aug. 16, the board members present — Chairman Levi Hodgskiss, Marion Passmore, Joe Haas, Ian Bardwell and Pat Field — voted to appoint Carlson, who was then sworn in. However, Acantha editor Melody Martinsen asked Chairman Hodgskiss whether Field, who represents the Pendroy Elementary District on the high school board, should have voted on a matter to replace a Choteau Elementary Board member.