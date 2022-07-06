The 11th annual Got Grit? obstacle course on July 2 in the Choteau City Park drew a record 187 participants of all ages to Choteau for a wild, wet race on a hot summer day.
The three-mile obstacle course featured 30 different obstacles as the course wound around the east side of the city. Cole Rogers, 16, of Three Forks, was the first male runner across the finish line with a time of 25:42. Kameron Ketcham, 16, of Billings was the first woman to finish with a time of 25:54. They each received special trophies, their entry free back and a Snow Biz gift card.
The race ﬁnished in the City Park with plenty of spectators on hand to cheer on the participants.
The proceeds from this obstacle race help defray the costs of the Choteau volleyball girls’ summer team camp and purchase of Choteau gear for next year’s season. Choteau High School volleyball coaches Ann Funk and Carla May along with team members, parents and many other volunteers put the race on every summer.
“It was so much fun,” May said. She enjoyed watching the families set up their lawn chairs and watch for their family members to come across the finish line. That was the highlight of the race for her. She and Funk chose to run the race on Saturday, July 2, instead of Sunday, July 3, to avoid conflicting with church services and to encourage families to compete in the event.
May praised the hard work of the team members during set up June 30 through July 2 and working the day of the race. She also thanked the many other volunteers who help year in and out and the newcomers who assisted this year, especially the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and Dylan Isakson for creating the muddy water pit obstacle, and to Barb Bouma and Melody Martinsen, the finish line timers.
May, the assistant volleyball coach, said this year’s race went very well. The weather was hot, making everyone appreciate the water features along the way, and there were no complaints about anyone getting lost on the course.
She was thrilled with the turnout this year — the highest ever and a big jump from last year, the first year after the pandemic’s canceled run.
In addition to the prizes for the first male and female to cross the finish line, the organizers gave out prizes for the cleanest finisher (Buddy Martin); the dirtiest finishers (Leyton Schuster); best costume (Pax Martin); most seasoned (Kirk Mattingly); farthest traveled (the Wermaeus family from Sweden); and youngest finishers (Taran Tschida, Atlas Martin, Jaxon Rodriguez and Thatcher Pollard).
Snow Biz and Meraki Coffee donated race prizes. Choteau High School industrial arts students of teacher Mark McCormick made the wooden trophies. Helping sponsor were Front Range Supply and Old West Lumber, and Pepsi-Cola Co. donated the water for the event.
The top 60 finishers in the race (all times unofficial) were: 1. Cole Rogers, 25:42; 2. Kameron Ketcham, 25:54; 3. Damon Andersen, 26:47; 4. Josh Van Setten, 27:29; 5. Trent Campbell, 27:46; 6. Kruz Daley, 27:49; 7. Finn Eppod, 27:51; 8. Tate Craldo, 27:58; 9. Susana Wermaeus, 28:24; 10. Krissy Mellott, 28:48; 11. Grant Hodgskiss, 28:56; 12. James E. Pope III, 29:34; 13. Laney Ketcham, 29:40; 14. Dane Peebles, 29:45; 15. Brooklynn Peebles, 30:10; 16. Colt Morel, 30:13; 17. J.D. Shepard, 30:14; 18. Tobias Norell, 30:17; 19. John Schwenke, 32:05; 20. Ryan Nordhagen, 32:15; 21. Tyler Jost, 33:14; 22. Hunter Cronenwett, 33:15; 23. Payson Allaire, 33:20; 24. Chloe Conatser, 33:43; 25. Carson Rogers, 33:45; 26. Jacob Bishop, 33:50; 27. Charlie Long, 34:22; 28. Brody Hodgskiss, 34:37; 29. Aaden Lawson, 34:46; 30. Jace Salmond, 34:48; 31. Natalie Hodgskiss, 35:08; 32. Ava Gunderson, 35:10; 33. Cooper George, 35:40; 34. Clarise Long, 35:58; 35. Luke Gunderson, 36:07; 36. Callee Peebles, 36:08; 37. Dave Cornelius, 36:09; 38. Anna Gunderson, 36:13; 39. Caleb Bradbury, 36:38; 40. Raeli Morel, 37:32; 41. Izzy Cornelius, 37:37; 42. Casey Rasmussen, 37:57; 43. Ben Johns, 38:04; 44. Dylan Wilson, 38:04; 45. Kennedy Robbrs, 38:17; 46. Cammi Conatser, 38:18; 47. Tanner George, 38:52; 48. Charlie George, 38:52; 49. Dillon Harrell, 39:29; 50. Blake Hodgskiss, 39:32; 51. Rhett Guenzler, 39:57; 52. Jacob Passmore, 40:04;; 53. Trenton Emerson, 40:10; 54. John Armstrong, 40:18; 55. Noah Henry, 40:20; 56. Jaiden Puryear, 40:43; 57. Cayden Halverson, 41:23; 58. Annie Halverson, 41:26; 59. Peyton Dellwo, 41:27; 60. Cambri Guenzler, 41:30.